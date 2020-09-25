You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster

The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zc2dc

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster

  • Al-Hadhrami stressed the importance of pressuring the Houthis to allow technicians from the UN to access the tanker
  • The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami blamed the Houthi militia for the Safer oil tanker’s looming disaster as the militia continued to block the United Nation’s help to access the damage. 
Al-Hadhrami stressed the importance of pressuring the Houthis to allow technicians from the international organization to access the tanker during a meeting with senior British diplomats on Thursday, state news agency Saba New reported.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia warned the UN Security Council that an “oil spot” has been sighted in a shipping lane 50 km west of abandoned and decaying Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. Experts fear it could spill 1.1 million barrels of crude into the Red Sea.
The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years. The UN previously warned that it could leak four times as much oil as was spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council have repeatedly called on Houthi insurgents in Yemen to grant access the tanker for a technical assessment and emergency repairs.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Houthi Safer tanker

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
How the FSO Safer is an impending danger to the Red Sea and Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief calls on international community to take immediate action on safer oil tanker issue

UAE’s equal pay law for men, women in private sector takes effect

Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

UAE’s equal pay law for men, women in private sector takes effect

  • The draft was first approved by the UAE cabinet in 2018
  • The UAE ranked 26th globally in the United Nations Development Programmes’ 2019 Gender Inequality Index
Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A presidential decree mandating equal pay for men and women in the private sector took effect on Friday, state news agency WAM reported.

The new law stated that “female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work or another of equal value.”

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan issued a decree to implement the new legislation, which was first approved by the country’s cabinet in 2018.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said the new law elevated the country’s regional and international reputation in gender equality.

A World Economic Forum report published earlier this year claimed the UAE was a regional leader in bridging the gender pay gap.

“Congratulations to all the women working in the UAE private sector. This step will undoubtedly boost the social inclusivity of women, support their role in national development, and advance the UAE’s status on the world’s Gender Equality Index,” President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, said on Twitter.

The UAE ranked 26th globally in the United Nations Development Programmes’ 2019 Gender Inequality Index.

Topics: UAE Gener equality

Related

Business & Economy
UAE central bank backs anti-money laundering
Middle-East
UAE resumes issuing visas to foreign visitors

Latest updates

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster
Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India migrant deaths
UAE’s equal pay law for men, women in private sector takes effect
Davis, Lakers beat Nuggets to take 3-1 lead in West finals
New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.