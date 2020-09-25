You are here

Two million virus deaths 'likely' without collective action: WHO

A member of the medical staff prepares a room reserved for patients suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at St.-Antonius-Hospital in Eschweiler, Germany, September 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 25 September 2020
AFP

  • The novel coronavirus has killed at least 984,068 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December
  • Nearly 32.3 million cases of the virus have been registered
AFP

GENEVA: Two million Covid-19 fatalities are "very likely" without relentless global action to combat the disease, the World Health Organization said Friday.
As the one million death toll looms in a pandemic that has surged around the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable, if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis.
"One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference, when asked if it was unthinkable that two million people could die in the pandemic.
But he added: "Are we prepared collectively to do what it takes to avoid that number?
"If we don't take those actions... yes, we will be looking at that number and sadly much higher.
"Unless we do it all, the numbers you speak about are not only imaginable but unfortunately, and sadly, very likely."
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 984,068 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.
Nearly 32.3 million cases of the virus have been registered.
Ryan reflected on the challenges ahead in funding, producing and distributing any eventual vaccines against Covid-19.
"If we look at losing a million people in nine months and then we just look at the realities of getting a vaccine out there in the next nine months, it's a big task for for everyone involved," he said.

AFP

  • The transport plane was carrying a total of 28 passengers when it crashed, including 21 military students and seven crew
  • The town of Chuhuiv, where the crash occurred, is 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists
AFP

KIEV: At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others seriously injured Friday when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
“Twenty-two people died,” Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko told AFP, adding that “the search for two other people is continuing.”
The transport plane was carrying a total of 28 passengers when it crashed, including 21 military students and seven crew, he said.
“It’s a shock,” he added. “At the moment it’s impossible to establish the cause” of the crash.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would travel to the region on Saturday.
“We are urgently creating a commission to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy,” he wrote on Facebook.
The Antonov-26 transport aircraft crashed at around 8:50 p.m. local time (17:50 GMT), two kilometers (1 mile) from the Chuhuiv military air base, the emergency services said.
The plane caught fire after the crash and was extingushed after one hour.
The town of Chuhuiv is around 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists.

