Endo starts manufacturing Novavax’s potential COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor lifts a vial with a potential coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine at Novavax labs in Gaithersburg, Maryland on March 20, 2020, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, COVID-19.(File/AFP)
  • The news comes a day after Novavax launched a late-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in the UK
  • Endo said it has signed a deal with Novavax and its unit Par Sterile has begun production of the final drug product
LONDON: Generic drugmaker Endo said on Friday it was manufacturing Novavax Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, sending its shares up 10% before the trading bell.
The news comes a day after Novavax launched a late-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.
Endo said it has signed a deal with Novavax and its unit Par Sterile has begun production of the final drug product, with initial batches to be used in Novavax’s phase-3 clinical trial in the United States.
Financials and other terms of the non-exclusive agreement were not disclosed.
NVX-CoV2373 is currently also being tested in two ongoing mid-stage trials that began in August.

Queen Elizabeth II to trim costs as COVID-19 hits income

  • The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers $88.2 million in the year to the end of March
  • Officials have said the palace’s aging infrastructure is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it’s not replaced
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists, the monarch’s money-manager said Friday.
Releasing the royal household’s annual accounts, Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of 15 million pounds ($19 million) over three years.
He said the impact of the pandemic is also likely to cause a 20 million-pound ($25.4 million) shortfall in a 10-year, 369-million-pound program to replace antiquated heating, plumbing and wiring at Buckingham Palace, the queen’s London home.
Officials have said the palace’s aging infrastructure, which had its last major upgrade after World War II, is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it’s not replaced.
Stevens said the royal household would not ask for more government money but would “look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies.”
Buckingham Palace has already introduced a staff pay freeze and a halt to hiring.
The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers 69.4 million pounds ($88.2 million) in the year to the end of March, an increase of 2.4 million ($3.1 million) on the previous financial year.
The accounts also show that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, paid an undisclosed sum to reimburse the public purse for rent and refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle. The exact sum will appear in next year’s accounts. The renovation costs alone for the home were 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million.)
Harry, 36 and the former Meghan Markle, 39, married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple announced early this year they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.
Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal this month to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for streaming service Netflix.

