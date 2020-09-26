You are here

  • Home
  • Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suarez

Barcelona’s forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez warm up before the ‘El Clasico’ Spanish League football match against Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona last year. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yqt2

Updated 26 September 2020
AP

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suarez

Updated 26 September 2020
AP

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelona’s leadership.

Messi posted a photo of himself with Suarez on Instagram with a message expressing his sadness for his friend’s departure and his anger at how the club transferred him to Atletico Madrid.

“It is going to be so strange seeing you in another shirt, and even stranger to have to play against you,” Messi wrote.

“You deserved a sending-off fit for what you are: One of the most important players in club history, both for what you did for the group and individually — not the one they gave you. But it is true that at this point nothing surprises me.”

Barcelona decided to overhaul its squad after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

The 33-year-old Suarez was told by incoming coach Ronald Koeman that he was no longer wanted.

The club, hard hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, also needed to reduce its expenditures on salaries for its players. Suarez bid farewell to Barcelona’s fans in an emotional news conference on Thursday.

He leaves Camp Nou as the club’s third leading scorer with 198 goals.

The Uruguayan helped Barcelona win 13 titles since arriving in 2014 from Liverpool, including four Spanish league trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

Suarez forged a dynamic scoring duo with Messi over the years, and the two South Americans became neighbors and fast friends, along with their families.

“I was accepting the idea (of your departure), but not until I entered the changing room did I realize what it means,” Messi wrote.

“How difficult it is going to be not sharing each day with you, both on and off the field. We will miss you very much. These have been many years of many mates, lunches, dinners ... many things I won’t forget from all those days together.”

Barcelona transferred Suárez to Spanish league rival Atlético for €6 million ($7 million).

Messi had tried to leave the club he has been a part of for 20 years after the debacle against Bayern, but Barcelona replied that he must finish the final year of his contract.

Suarez also took Messi’s side in the dispute on Thursday when he said: “I have to accept it if the club decides it is time that I go, just like the club should accept it if a player wants to leave.”

Messi, however, has already given up in trying to leave this season.

He has vowed to play his hardest for the team while he remains — even if he is even more disgruntled after Suárez’s departure.

Messi’s comments are the latest run-in between him and the club’s board.

Club president Josep Bartomeu has called for elections in March, in which he cannot run again, but he is also facing a censure referendum that could oust him and his board in the coming weeks.

Topics: Lionel Messi Barcelona FC

Related

Business & Economy
G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 
Business & Economy
Arabtec Holding said to hire AlixPartners for debt advisory

Mikel Arteta: ‘We can face Liverpool with confidence’

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

Mikel Arteta: ‘We can face Liverpool with confidence’

  • Arsenal face ultimate test of their character against Premier League champions
Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are getting “better and better” but says Arsenal must go to Anfield believing they can win after two straight victories against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Arsenal have a maximum six points from their first two league matches of the season but face the ultimate test of their character against the Premier League champions on Monday.

Liverpool also have a 100 percent record this season but suffered a league defeat at the Emirates in July and lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

“We know the standards they have set in this league, how consistent they have been and that’s because they dominate almost every aspect of the game,” Arsenal boss Arteta said on Friday.

“So we need to be at our best, we need to compete really well against this team and hopefully the boys are ready to do that on Monday.”

Arteta said it was easier to play at an empty Anfield than in front of Liverpool’s passionate supporters but pointed out that Klopp’s side were in fine form.

“I think they are getting better and better,” he said. “They have fewer weaknesses. They are a fantastic side.”

Arteta called on his team to be ruthless in front of goal but said they would also have to prepare to “suffer for periods.”

“Most important, have the belief that we can go there and win and we all have to believe we are capable of doing that,” he said.

Topics: champions league Liverpool UCL Arsenal FC

Related

Sport
Liverpool’s Mane sinks 10-man Chelsea, Son hits four in Spurs rout
Sport
Liverpool face Chelsea test as Manchester clubs enter fray

Latest updates

US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey
Turkey’s behavior in region is ‘explosive and dangerous’ to its neighbors, says Cypriot envoy
Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution
Julius Baer ordered to pay $162m over vanished East German cash
GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.