You are here

  • Home
  • US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey

US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c5tpq

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Greece next week in a show of support following high tensions in the Mediterranean with Turkey, the State Department has announced.

In his second trip to Greece in less than a year, Pompeo will go both to the northern city of Thessaloniki and the southern island of Crete, where he will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Pompeo will “renew our shared commitment to advance security, peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and celebrate the strongest US-Greek relationship in decades,” the State Department said.

In Crete, he will visit the NATO base at Souda Bay “to underscore the strong US security partnership with NATO ally Greece,” it said.

Tensions flared last month when Turkey sent a vessel backed by military frigates to hunt for oil and gas reserves in waters also claimed by Greece. Greece responded with naval exercises as a warning and has enjoyed especially vocal backing from France.

Pompeo earlier this month also discussed the row on a visit to Cyprus, the majority-Greek island whose northern third is occupied by Turkey. 

 

ALSO READ: Turkey’s behavior in region is ‘explosive and dangerous’ to its neighbors, Cyprus tells UN

 

Topics: Greece-Turkey tensions Mike Pompeo

Related

Exclusive
World
Turkey’s behavior in region is ‘explosive and dangerous’ to its neighbors, says Cypriot envoy
Middle-East
Turkey, Greece agree to resume talks to resolve disputes

India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down

Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
AP

India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down

  • Average new cases in India have fallen by around 7,000 daily in the past week,
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with infections slowing down this month.
The Health Ministry raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.9 million on Saturday. It said 1,089 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 93,379.
Authorities have decided to hold the first legislative election in Bihar state since the pandemic. Nearly 72 million people are eligible to cast votes during three days beginning the end of October with social distancing restrictions.
The average new cases in India have fallen by around 7,000 daily in the past week, after reaching a record of 97,894 on Sept. 16. However, authorities are preparing for a major religious festival season beginning next month that generally sees huge congregations in temples and shopping districts.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India’s daily new virus cases on declining trend
Special
World
Indian farmers block roads, railways in nationwide shutdown to protest reform

Latest updates

Boxing great Pacquiao wants MMA star McGregor fight next year
Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down
Dubai businesses slapped with fines over non-compliance with coronavirus measures
US maintains plan for TikTok download ban; court to rule

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.