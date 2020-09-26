You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s Jafza, Israeli business group sign strategic partnership

Dubai’s Jafza, Israeli business group sign strategic partnership

Jebel Ali Free Zone and the Israeli business group will share crucial information on new developments regarding economic relations under the partnership agreement. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nt4mz

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Jafza, Israeli business group sign strategic partnership

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone has signed a strategic partnership with an Israeli business group to support businesses and encourage economic cooperation following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and chief executive of DP World, and Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, signed the agreement virtually.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will share crucial information on new developments regarding economic relations between the countries aside from efforts to expand ties between businesses.

“The establishment of direct ties between two dynamic and advanced economies in the Middle East will undoubtedly provide impetus to economic growth, transforming the business landscape in the UAE,” bin Sulayem said in a statement.

It will be a mutually advantageous for Dubai and the Israeli business community, as more businesses will utilize the developed facilities and services in Jafza and create a bridgehead for the Israeli business sector to enhance its foreign trade in products and services,” Lynn meanwhile commented.

“Our main goal is to create a forum to promote economic cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries. Strengthening business ties and enhancing collaboration over time is also one of the primary objectives.”

Topics: JAFZA Dubai Israel UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE, Israel discuss energy, infrastructure cooperation
Special
Business & Economy
Habtoor joins Israeli tech firm on ‘robo-taxi’ plan 

Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution

The power grid business Hitachi bought is involved in projects like connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 September 2020
Reuters

Hitachi grids will hit 2025 target after green revolution

  • Demand for wind and solar power growing because of pandemic, says CEO
Updated 26 September 2020
Reuters

ZURICH: The power grids business Hitachi bought from ABB for $11 billion is likely to hit the upper end of its 2025 targets despite the effects of a coronavirus downturn over the next two years, CEO Claudio Facchin has said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose products connect power stations to homes and factories, expects a recovery as countries launch stimulus packages and the electricity industry switches to greener technologies.
The company which competes with Siemens, General Electric and Hyundai, is due to give an update on its financial targets in October.
“We see the pandemic as having a temporary effect and we’re optimistic about the future,” Facchin told Reuters.
“COVID-19 has a negative impact on us in 2020 and 2021, but by 2023 and 2024 we should not see any more effect. We expect an actual positive swing when the recovery and stimulus packages kick in,” he said.
Although global electricity demand is set to fall 6 percent this year, demand for wind and solar is rising 5 percent, the International Energy Agency estimates.
“The pandemic has accelerated the conversion from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy like wind and solar,” said Facchin, 55, who also led the business when ABB was its owner.

FASTFACT

The global power grid market is worth $100 billion.

“We are helping customers master the additional complexity of variable renewable energy sources and combining information technology and operational technology to improve efficiency.”
Projects at Zurich-based Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose annual orders of $10 billion are equivalent to 10 percent of Hitachi’s revenue, include connecting the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain’s power grid.
In China it is delivering some of the world’s longest powerlines, including a 1,700 km link to transmit hydro-generated electricity from Sichuan province to Jiangxi province.
Facchin said he was confident the business could beat the 2 to 3 percent growth annual growth rate for the $100 billion global power grid market.
The company, which employs 36,000, will tap Hitachi’s expertise in IT and digital technology to enable predictive maintenance of power grids, for example.
It will use Hitachi’s financing arm will to help clients fund projects, and increase its service business, Facchin said.
The Italian executive was confident he could raise profitability, which investors saw as a problem when ABB owned it.
It is targeting operational EBITA margins of 8 to 12 percent, up from 6.5 percent expected in the year to March 2021.
“We are going to be at the upper end of this corridor by 2025,” Facchin said.

Topics: Hitachi

Related

Business & Economy
Julius Baer ordered to pay $162m over vanished East German cash
Business & Economy
GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market

Latest updates

Dubai’s Jafza, Israeli business group sign strategic partnership
Yemen’s president addresses nation on revolution anniversary
UAE re-elected to IAEA Board of Governors
Celtics rally to beat Heat, stay alive in NBA playoffs
US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.