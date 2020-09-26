You are here

  • Home
  • Six ways to deal with uncertainty, anxiety in the face of COVID-19

Six ways to deal with uncertainty, anxiety in the face of COVID-19

Reem Shaheen shares her tips for coping with uncertainty. File/Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xz9r

Updated 26 September 2020
Devinder Bains

Six ways to deal with uncertainty, anxiety in the face of COVID-19

Updated 26 September 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: After months of living in a “new normal,” we still don’t really know what the future holds and this can lead to anxiety and stress. Reem Shaheen, clinical director at the BE Psychology Center in Dubai, shares her tips for coping with uncertainty.

Keep moving




(Shutterstock)

Exercise is known for increasing serotonin levels, also known as the “happy chemical,” so keep moving — even if it’s in your living room.

Avoid scare-mongering




(Shutterstock)

It’s important to stay informed but make sure you’re using a reliable news source and you’re not in a spiral of constantly looking for anxiety-inducing updates.

Get more sleep




(Shutterstock)

This is the foundation of stress management. Establishing a regular bedtime routine is one of the few things we can control and the result is renewing your body for the next day’s challenges.

Shift your focus




(Shutterstock)

Where you’d normally be planning ahead for big holidays, spend time looking into short-term, safe activities.

Talk it out




(Shutterstock)

You’re not alone in your uncertainty and sharing your feelings with loved ones — or a counsellor — can act as a way of releasing stress.

Breathing exercises




(Shutterstock)

Try meditation or simply sit in a quiet place and take some slow, deep breaths to anchor yourself in the present.

 

Topics: anxiety health tips

Saudi radio star Big Hass teams up with Dubai Media City to shine a light on regional talent

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi radio star Big Hass teams up with Dubai Media City to shine a light on regional talent

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional music personality and radio host Hass “Big Hass” Dennaoui has teamed up with Dubai Media City (DMC) to launch a new live show dedicated to shining a light on the Gulf’s promising music talents.

Titled “DMC Amplify,” the first episode of the digital show will premiere on Oct. 2. Big Hass will be joined in the first session by up-and-coming Saudi rapper Molham, who will set the stage for a string of local artists, musicians and poets who will sit down with the radio host for hard-hitting talks and performances that will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"أكثر شيء أحبه لما تنادي اسمي"

A post shared by Molham | مُلهَم (@molham) on

“We all have a duty to support and amplify the noise around local artists and that’s why our collaboration is so important,” said Big Hass in a statement. “This exciting new series will bring together amazing people with real stories to share about their struggles and successes. I can’t wait to get started.” 

Echoing his statement, Majed Al-Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, added: “Shining a light on promising new artists breaking through the region’s multibillion-dollar creative industry is something that everyone in our community cares strongly about. For close to two decades, we’ve endeavoured to showcase emerging talent and provide a platform for them to reach a bigger audience through an action-packed roster of annual events. DMC Amplify is a natural extension of this and we’re delighted to see it take flight.”

Topics: Big Hass

Latest updates

Narendra Modi pledges to use India vaccine-production capacity to help ‘all humanity’
Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19
Iraq’s foreign minister makes first visit to Iran
‘What’s a UN journalist?’: New film on Syrian refugees sparks ire for lack of Arab casting
UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.