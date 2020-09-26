Six ways to deal with uncertainty, anxiety in the face of COVID-19

DUBAI: After months of living in a “new normal,” we still don’t really know what the future holds and this can lead to anxiety and stress. Reem Shaheen, clinical director at the BE Psychology Center in Dubai, shares her tips for coping with uncertainty.

Keep moving







Exercise is known for increasing serotonin levels, also known as the “happy chemical,” so keep moving — even if it’s in your living room.

Avoid scare-mongering







It’s important to stay informed but make sure you’re using a reliable news source and you’re not in a spiral of constantly looking for anxiety-inducing updates.

Get more sleep







This is the foundation of stress management. Establishing a regular bedtime routine is one of the few things we can control and the result is renewing your body for the next day’s challenges.

Shift your focus







Where you’d normally be planning ahead for big holidays, spend time looking into short-term, safe activities.

Talk it out







You’re not alone in your uncertainty and sharing your feelings with loved ones — or a counsellor — can act as a way of releasing stress.

Breathing exercises







Try meditation or simply sit in a quiet place and take some slow, deep breaths to anchor yourself in the present.