You are here

  • Home
  • Indian PM calls out UN for country’s exclusion from Security Council, promises vaccine progress

Indian PM calls out UN for country’s exclusion from Security Council, promises vaccine progress

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at UN Headquarters. (UNTV via AP )
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7q7n

Updated 24 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Indian PM calls out UN for country’s exclusion from Security Council, promises vaccine progress

  • Leader also criticizes body over handling of COVID-19 crisis
  • Modi said India was moving ahead with Phase 3 clinical trials
Updated 24 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pushed for UN reforms, asking how long the country would have to wait before becoming a permanent member of the Security Council.

“It is a truth that people in India are awaiting for a long (time) the process of reforms in the UN,” he told the body’s general assembly in a 22-minute, pre-recorded virtual address. “People in India are worried when the process will reach its logical end. For how long India would be deprived of the decision-making structure of the United Nations?” 

This year’s UN General Assembly is being conducted virtually for the first time in its 75 year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with heads of states and governments asked to pre-record speeches for their scheduled sessions.

Modi was the first speaker for Saturday’s session and began his address by calling out the world body in its handling of the pandemic.

“For the last eight to nine months, the whole world is struggling to deal with the coronavirus. Where is the UN in the world’s fight against the pandemics? Where is the effective response from the world body?” 

After his initial criticism Modi assured the UN that India would play a “very proactive role” in delivering a vaccine for coronavirus once developed.

“We are moving toward the third phase of the vaccine trial. As the biggest producer of vaccines in the world, I want to assure the world that India’s vaccine production capacity and its delivery capacity will be used to help the whole of humanity and bring them out of the crisis.”

Analysts regarded Modi’s emphasis on the need for change at the UN as an attempt to position India’s role as a promoter of multilateralism, especially when compared to China, with whom New Delhi’s relationship has been in decline since a tense standoff along a disputed border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh.

“India is positioning itself not only as a country that has long-standing credentials of becoming a member of the Security Council but also that it is a big votary of global multilateralism,” Harsh V. Pant, of the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News. “India is worried about the future of global multilateralism and it wants to position itself as an anchor of global multilateralism. He is comparing India’s record with the Chinese record. What he is saying is: ‘Look, a member is sitting in the Security Council and trying to destroy multilateralism and here is India, which works for multilateralism.’” 

But Pranay Kotasthane, from the Takshashila Institution think tank, said that there was nothing new in the prime minister’s pitch for UN reform.

“Though Modi’s pitch was well reasoned out, in 2014 he also spoke about the reform of the UN,” Kotasthane told Arab News. “Six years later, the UN has only become weaker, and the US and China’s structural rivalry means that it is increasingly veering toward irrelevance. Yet there are no signs of reform. In any case, UNSC reform won’t happen because of well-delivered speeches.”

Political thinkers and experts had expected Modi to raise the issue of tensions with China, but the prime minister made an indirect reference to Beijing, saying: “India when it extends the hands of friendship with some country this friendship is not directed against any third country.”

Pant blamed the US for India’s deteriorating ties with China.

“There is an indication that ... India’s relationship stands on its own merit. It’s not directed or targeted via a third country. It’s part of the larger message by Modi that India is a responsible global stakeholder not pursuing power just for the sake of power,” he said.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Narendra Modi UN General Assembly (UNGA) UNGA 2020

Related

World
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down

UK scientists to test extent of airborne COVID-19 transmission

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

UK scientists to test extent of airborne COVID-19 transmission

  • COVID-19 is known to be present in droplets produced from the mouth and nose from people coughing, sneezing, talking or just breathing
  • Findings could affect governments’ safety measures based on climate, air quality
Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A team of UK scientists is set to discover how long COVID-19 can survive in airborne particles.
In an experiment slated to commence on Monday, researchers at the University of Bristol will test whether the virus is at its most virulent in respiratory droplets, or whether it remains active over significant periods in tiny aerosol particles.
COVID-19 is known to be present in droplets produced from the mouth and nose from people coughing, sneezing, talking or just breathing.
But these remain airborne, and therefore active, for a much shorter period of time than aerosol particles before dropping to the floor.
This is the reasoning behind multiple governments’ enforcing social-distancing measures of 2 meters, among other things. 
But were the virus able to survive in much smaller aerosol particles, it is possible that it could travel greater distances — carried by air currents and ventilation systems — and infect more people, rendering social-distancing measures less effective. 
The theory has gained traction as examples from across the world of groups of people being infected despite observing social-distancing measures, or doing so in poorly ventilated spaces.
Prof. Jonathan Reid, who is leading the Bristol team, told The Guardian newspaper: “We know that when bacteria or viruses become airborne in respiratory droplets they very quickly dry down and can lose viability, so that’s an important step to understand when assessing the role of airborne transmission in COVID-19.”
Allen Haddrell, a scientist at the University of Bristol, said: “We can effectively mimic a cold, wet British winter — or even a hot, dry summer in Saudi Arabia — to look at how these dramatic differences in environmental conditions affect how long the virus remains infectious while suspended in air.”
Results will possibly ready by the end of the week for external scrutiny by the broader scientific community.
Despite excitement surrounding the experiment, some scientists have urged caution, especially regarding the scope of practical applications that could result from it.
“I think the science is fine, and will show the principal that you can modify the environment to reduce the survivability of the virus,” said Dr. Julian Tang, a consultant virologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
“But the applicability might be tricky, depending on the environmental factors they identify. You’re not going to sit in a theater or cinema if the temperature is 35 degrees and the humidity is 80 percent.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
Police move to break up London virus protest as 6,042 new cases recorded
World
UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says

Latest updates

Egypt launches campaign to promote nature reserves and ecotourism
Saudi Arabia honors Pakistani doctor for role in COVID-19 fight
Dhaka, Riyadh to bring stranded workers back to Saudi Arabia
Israeli player Diaa Sabia signs for Emirati club Al-Nasr
UK scientists to test extent of airborne COVID-19 transmission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.