Lakers beat Nuggets in Game 5 to reach NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and forward Jerami Grant (9) during game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sep 26, 2020. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) during Game 5 of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • The Lakers will face either Miami or Boston in their 32nd NBA Finals appearance, most in league history
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: LeBron James is going to a 10th NBA Finals — and for the first time in a decade, so are the Los Angeles Lakers.
James punctuated his 27th postseason triple-double with a big fourth quarter, powering the Lakers to a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night to win the Western Conference finals in five games.
James finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to become the fourth player to reach 10 NBA Finals. It took him two seasons to make it with the Lakers, after falling short of the playoffs in an injury-plagued first season following eight consecutive trips with Miami and Cleveland.
“My teammates said bring us home and it was my responsibility to try to make the right plays and do the right things on the floor to help us win ballgames,” James said during a trophy presentation in mostly empty arena at Disney World, instead of in front of their fans at Staples Center.
The Lakers will face either Miami or Boston in their 32nd NBA Finals appearance, most in league history. They haven’t played for the title since beating the Celtics in 2010 for the last of their 16 titles.
Anthony Davis added 27 points and will end his first season with Los Angeles by playing in his first NBA Finals.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who had fought off elimination six times before the Lakers finally put them away. Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists but the star guard struggled with some leg or foot pain and lacked his usual explosiveness.
The Nuggets had come back from 3-1 down in the first two rounds before being finally ousted a month since they would have departed the bubble had they lost the first time they faced elimination, in Game 5 against Utah on Aug. 25.
Denver fell far behind one more time but James wouldn’t allow another comeback.
The lead was up to 72-56 four minutes into the third with Murray hobbling, but the Nuggets — who were down 15 in the third quarter of Game 5 against Utah and 16 at the same point of Game 5 against the Clippers — put together a comeback fueled largely by Grant. They came all the way back to tie at 84 on Murray’s free throws, before Davis made a 3-pointer with a second to go.
James made consecutive baskets while getting fouled early in the fourth, pushing a two-point lead to 95-88. When Denver made one last push to cut it to four, James set up Danny Green for a 3-pointer for his 10th assist, then made a jumper himself to extend it to 108-99.
Nuggets: The Nuggets became the 16th team in NBA history to lose 10 games in a single postseason. The record is 11, shared by four teams, most recently the 2009 Orlando Magic. They also became the second team to play at least 19 games in a single playoff and finish with a record below .500; they were 9-10, as were the Washington Bullets in the 1979 postseason.
Lakers: The Lakers have wrapped up all three series in five games. ... Coach Frank Vogel said Davis was bothered by just some minor soreness after rolling his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

END OF THE ROAD
Game 5 came on Denver coach Michael Malone’s 82nd day in the bubble after arriving July 7. He thinks the time showed that the Nuggets are headed in the right direction and hoped it would last few weeks longer.
“But when I think about this whole experience, as crazy as it sounds — and it’s been hard being away from family — being with the players and staff and the front office, everyone that’s here, has made this a lot easier than I imagine it could be otherwise,” Malone said.

SEASONS CHANGE
NBA teams usually start training camp near the end of September and Vogel said it was strange to be playing conference finals games, which usually happen near the end of May.
“Very much so, especially because we are in Florida and it’s 90 degrees every day, still,” he said. “Somebody told me that it’s fall the other day and I didn’t really believe them. It’s very unusual to be playing playoff basketball in the fall in 90-degree weather.”
 

Topics: NBA Finals 2020 Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets

Late Fernandes penalty earns Man United 3-2 win at Brighton

  • Solskjaer: ‘Spirit and character of the boys I don’t question. The fitness and form will come’
BRIGHTON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United were lucky to escape with a 3-2 win at Brighton thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown.

Brighton hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalize five minutes into stoppage time.

However, Neal Maupay’s handball was penalized by referee Chris Kavanagh after he consulted a pitch-side monitor, having already blown for full time, and Fernandes converted from the spot in the 100th minute.

Pre-season hopes that United could mount a title challenge to their biggest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City dissipated after a dire display in losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

And Solskjaer’s were not much better on the south coast with Brighton boss Graham Potter lamenting “life is not fair” as United scored with their only shots on target.

“We got away with one. Maybe one point we deserved, we didn’t deserve more,” said Solskjaer.

“We’ve got to be honest enough to say they created the most chances. They had loads of shots, they had big chances and that’s not what we want. We need to improve a lot in the few weeks coming forward.”

Solskjaer again pointed to a shortened pre-season for his side’s slow start as United had just a month between the end to last season and starting the new campaign.

“The spirit and character of the boys I don’t question. The sharpness, fitness and the form will come,” added Solskjaer.

“We have a few weeks to catch up and the more games we play, we’ll get better and better, and sharper and sharper.”

Leandro Trossard hit both posts with shots from outside the box, while Adam Webster’s looping header came back off the crossbar as Brighton made the brighter start.

The hosts finally got their reward when the tireless Tariq Lamptey burst into the box from right wing-back and was clipped by Fernandes.

The United midfielder was lucky to escape a second yellow card, but Maupay ensured they did pay the penalty with a cheeky chip down the middle of the goal as David de Gea dived to his left.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as from a fiercely driven Fernandes free-kick, Nemanja Matic turned the ball back across goal and Lewis Dunk turned the ball into his own net.

VAR came to the rescue of both sides within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Brighton thought they had a second penalty when Paul Pogba was penalized for pulling back Aaron Connolly. However, Kavanagh overturned his initial decision when he saw a replay of the incident.

At the other end, United’s front three was beginning to click as Marcush Rashford swept home Mason Greenwood’s low cross but this time VAR ruled against United with the goalscorer marginally offside.

There was no stopping Rashford moments later when he raced onto Fernandes’s ball over the top and left Ben White trailing on the ground before his deflected effort found the top corner.

Brighton’s bad luck continued when March became the next player to hit the woodwork as his low shot across De Gea came back off the inside of the far post before Trossard smashed against the bar with just the Spanish number one to beat.

The Seagulls seemed to finally have their reward when March ghosted in at the back post to head home Alireza Jahanbakash’s cross.

But in a chaotic finale, Harry Maguire’s header from a corner struck Maupay’s arm and to Brighton’s dismay, a penalty was awarded after Kavanagh had seemingly blown for full-time.

“Sometimes life isn’t fair and it feels like that at the moment,” said Potter.

“The performance level was amazing from us, I’m so proud of the players. It’s a sore one.

“I don’t know what the shot count was but we were dominant. We deserved something from the game to say the least.”

Fernandes has never missed a top-flight penalty and stayed cool under the pressure to ensure Solskjaer’s men escaped with all three points.

Topics: Bruno Fernandes Manchester United english Premier League

