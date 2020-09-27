You are here

Yemen minister hits Houthi missile attack on local school

A member of security forces loyal to Yemen's Shiite Huthi rebels stands guard during a gathering in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on August 8, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Several people were critically injured
  • The missile hit the school minutes after students left the building
DUBAI: Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani has condemned the Houthi missile attack on a school in Marib.

Several people were critically injured as the missile hit the school only minutes after students left the building, according to Yemeni army spokesman Brig. Abduh Mujalli, state news agency Saba New reported.

The kids were rehearsing for a parade to celebrate the Sept. 26th revolution when the attack happened.

The Houthi militia wanted “to incur the largest possible number of casualties among civilians,” Al-Eryani said about the attack.

He also stressed the United Nation’s silence about Houthis activities is encouraging the militia to continue their activities.

“The continuous silence of the UN, the UN Security Council permanent members and the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths at the Houthi deliberate targeting of civilians is a shame for humanity. It gives green light to the militia to continue their terrorist activity,” Al-Eryani said.

Dubai continues crackdown on businesses violating COVID-19 safety measures

  • ‘Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during the inspections’
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai government’s regular inspection activities as economic activities are further normalized, to ensure that businesses and individuals keep to coronavirus safety protocols, have resulted into fines and warning for some establishments.

Inspection teams issued fines on seven commercial establishments, six of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and one for not adhering to physical distancing measures during 728 visits to open markets and shopping centers.

The violations were spotted in businesses in a number of shopping centers, as well as Al-Murar, Al-Daghaya, Riggat Al-Buteen, state news agency WAM reported.

The lone commercial establishment that was issued a warning failed to place the mandatory physical distancing stickers in their shop, the report added.

“Compliance with the precautionary guidelines have contributed to the gradual return to normal and safe commercial activity, eventually leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in Dubai,” the Dubai Economy said.

“Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during the inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.”

