Yemen minister hits Houthi missile attack on local school

DUBAI: Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani has condemned the Houthi missile attack on a school in Marib.

Several people were critically injured as the missile hit the school only minutes after students left the building, according to Yemeni army spokesman Brig. Abduh Mujalli, state news agency Saba New reported.

The kids were rehearsing for a parade to celebrate the Sept. 26th revolution when the attack happened.

The Houthi militia wanted “to incur the largest possible number of casualties among civilians,” Al-Eryani said about the attack.

He also stressed the United Nation’s silence about Houthis activities is encouraging the militia to continue their activities.

“The continuous silence of the UN, the UN Security Council permanent members and the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths at the Houthi deliberate targeting of civilians is a shame for humanity. It gives green light to the militia to continue their terrorist activity,” Al-Eryani said.