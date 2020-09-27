You are here

  Dr. Majid Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, supervisor at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority

Dr. Majid Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, supervisor at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority

Dr. Majid Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri has recently been appointed as supervisor of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

Al-Tuwaijri received a bachelor’s degree from King Saud University in computer engineering in 1989.

From 1990 to 1995, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, US, where he attained his master’s and doctorate in computer and electrical engineering.

 In 2006, he received an MCPM master’s certificate from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Six years later, he attended an executive management program at Harvard Business School, Boston, US.

He is the joint founder of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics, established in 2005, and has twice been elected its president.

Al-Tuwaijri, who King Abdullah awarded with the King Abdul Aziz First Class Medal in 2007, chaired four e-health conferences in Saudi Arabia in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. The 2012 conference was attended by more than 3,700 participants and a number of health ministers from various Arab states.

From 1997 to 2013, Al-Tuwaijri was CIO of the National Guard Health Affairs, which he helped to become one of the most modern in the region. His achievements were recognized through the Middle East Excellence Award in Electronic Health Records, presented during the Arab Health Conference in Dubai in 2010.

With more than 30 publications and patents in leading international journals and conferences, Al-Tuwaijri is an active researcher in the health information technology field.

He holds the rank of professor at King Saud Health University, where he established the Master of Science program in Health Informatics, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

 

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

  • G20 presidency to build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March
Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by the Saudi Arabia's King Salman, the G20 presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Monday.

"The G20 presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," the statement said.

"The G20 is leading the fight against this global pandemic, taking swift and unprecedented actions to protect lives, livelihoods and the most vulnerable," it said. 

The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy.

It has further launched a debt suspension initiative for the least developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future," said the statement. 

"The Summit will also focus on fostering international action to realize opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers."

