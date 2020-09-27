Dr. Majid Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri has recently been appointed as supervisor of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

Al-Tuwaijri received a bachelor’s degree from King Saud University in computer engineering in 1989.

From 1990 to 1995, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, US, where he attained his master’s and doctorate in computer and electrical engineering.

In 2006, he received an MCPM master’s certificate from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Six years later, he attended an executive management program at Harvard Business School, Boston, US.

He is the joint founder of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics, established in 2005, and has twice been elected its president.

Al-Tuwaijri, who King Abdullah awarded with the King Abdul Aziz First Class Medal in 2007, chaired four e-health conferences in Saudi Arabia in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. The 2012 conference was attended by more than 3,700 participants and a number of health ministers from various Arab states.

From 1997 to 2013, Al-Tuwaijri was CIO of the National Guard Health Affairs, which he helped to become one of the most modern in the region. His achievements were recognized through the Middle East Excellence Award in Electronic Health Records, presented during the Arab Health Conference in Dubai in 2010.

With more than 30 publications and patents in leading international journals and conferences, Al-Tuwaijri is an active researcher in the health information technology field.

He holds the rank of professor at King Saud Health University, where he established the Master of Science program in Health Informatics, the first of its kind in the Middle East.