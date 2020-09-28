You are here

Houthis violated children's rights almost 66,000 times in 4 years

The rights group likewise said that children were being forcefully recruited to the Houthi's armed group. (File/AFP)
Houthis violated children’s rights almost 66,000 times in 4 years

  • The crimes purported happened between Jan. 1, 2015 and Aug. 30, 2019
  • Saba New likewise reported the rights group managed to document 3,888 deaths
DUBAI: The Houthi militia committed almost 66,000 crimes against children since the conflict broke out in Yemen, a rights group has claimed.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, in a report from state news agency Saba New, said that the Iran-backed Houthis perpetrated 65,971 offenses against minors in nearly four years since they started monitoring the militia’s activities.

The crimes purported happened between Jan. 1, 2015 and Aug. 30, 2019, the report added.

Saba New likewise reported the rights group managed to document 3,888 deaths among children in Houthi-related attacks on civilian areas, sniper shootings and landmines as well as the deprivation of medical provisions in areas under their control.

The rights group likewise said that children were being forcefully recruited to the Houthi’s armed group, with about 12,341 underaged fighters still in their ranks.

On Sunday, Saudi-led coalition forces and the Houthis reached a deal for the largest prisoner swap since the conflict in Yemen began in 2015. The Houthis will release 400 coalition prisoners while the Yemeni government will free 681 Houthi fighters. 

The deal followed a week of talks in Switzerland and premised on a release plan that the two parties agreed in Amman in February.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis

DUBAI: The Dubai government has penalized 22 commercial establishments for flouting coronavirus safety protocols and risking the heath of customers and staff.

Six of those who have been issued fines were bodybuilding gyms, while some were engaged in retail, textile and fabrics, sewing and embroidery, building materials and general trade, state news agency WAM reported.

The common violations incurred included employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and breach of physical distancing guidelines.

Field inspection teams also warned two other businesses for their failure to place the mandatory physical distancing stickers inside their shops.

Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, a statement from the Dubai Economy said.

Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public, it added.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

