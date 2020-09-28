US company hopeful of UK trials for COVID-19 vaccine

You are here

Senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP/File)
LONDON: An experiment has been proposed to take place in the UK that will see volunteers infected with a weakened form of COVID-19 in the hope that it could act as an effective vaccine.

The trial, the brainchild of US biotech company Codagenix, may receive permission to begin before the end of the year.

The theory behind the vaccine using an “attenuated” virus, engineered in a laboratory, stems from how COVID-19 uses pieces of genetic code, called codons, normally used by human cells to identify amino acids in order to build proteins, to trick the cells into helping the virus replicate inside a host.

Human cells cannot always efficiently identify codons, making it harder for the immune system to spot those used by COVID-19. 

Codagenix’s vaccine prototype will act in a similar fashion to the original COVID-19 virus, but will replicate at about a thousandth of the rate, which the company believes will help train the immune system to recognize the real thing when confronted with it, and trigger a broader immune response than through other vaccines. 

“We recode a portion of the virus’s genome so that it’s slowly translated by the human host,” said Codagenix CEO Robert Coleman.

The technique was first used in the 1950s by the scientist Albert Sabin, who used it to eventually develop the oral polio vaccine.

Codagenix believes that its version could end up being more effective, and more cost efficient, than other prototype vaccines currently in advanced trial stages worldwide, including the one being worked on by scientists at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Codagenix has already held early-stage trials of a flu vaccine using the technique in humans without serious side-effects, and has partnered with the Serum Institute of India, among the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, to produce it should it prove a success.

LONDON: Kim Kardashian West has condemned Azerbaijan over fighting with Armenian forces in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The reality TV star criticized Turkey’s involvement, accusing Ankara of ending arms and fighters to help the Azeris.
Kardashian West, who is of Armenian decent, called for an end to “all offensive uses of force” against Armenians. 
The TV reality star called for cutting all forms of US military aid to the Baku government that she said is being used against Armenians. 
She also criticized the Turkish involvement in the crisis, calling upon Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters in support for Baku fighters.  

The actress has in the past repeatedly expressed her pride in her Armenian ancestry. She visited the country in 2019 with her children, and has brought up the topic of the Armenian genocide to White House officials. 
Heavy fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up on Sunday and has killed dozens of fighters and several civilians. The area lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.
Armenia accused Azerbaijan of carrying out military strikes on the area. 
The Armenian government declared martial law and called for a total military mobilization in response to the escalating clashes.
The Armenian parliament also accused Turkey for getting involved in the crisis and warned the escalation could pose a threat to regional and global stability.

