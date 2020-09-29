You are here

North Korea flouting nuclear sanctions: UN report

Pyongyang is subject to a range of restrictions imposed since 2017 that limit its oil imports and ban exports of coal, fish and textiles. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

North Korea flouting nuclear sanctions: UN report

  • The UN Security Council on Monday said an annual 500,000 barrel cap on imports of refined petroleum products had been broken
Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea is violating international sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear program by exceeding a cap on petroleum imports and sending its workers overseas, including a former Juventus footballer, the United Nations said.
Pyongyang is subject to a range of restrictions imposed since 2017 that limit its oil imports and ban exports of coal, fish and textiles.
It has nonetheless continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal, analysts say, despite three high-profile meetings between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
The UN Security Council on Monday said an annual 500,000 barrel cap on imports of refined petroleum products had been broken in just the first five months of 2020.
A report by the intergovernmental panel said deliveries to the authoritarian state “far exceeded” the ceiling, based on “imagery, data and calculations.”
“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and foreign-flagged vessels and their owners continued elaborate evasion practices” to illicitly import oil, UN experts said, using the North’s official name.
The report did not say which countries had been exporting to North Korea but shipments also included luxury cars and alcohol.
China and Russia, Pyongyang’s key allies, dismissed the findings, saying they were “based on assumptions and estimations.”
The UN report said the North “continued to flout Security Council resolutions through illicit maritime exports of coal, although it suspended such exports temporarily between late January and early March 2020.”
Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington over the North’s nuclear program are at a standstill over disputes on sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.
The report pointed out that professional footballer Han Kwang Song was transferred from Serie A club Juventus to Al-Duhail in Qatar in January in violation of UN resolutions banning North Korean nationals working overseas.
“Although the panel contacted Italy and Qatar on Mr.Han’s transfer immediately after the announcement, the transfer has not been canceled,” the UN report said.
The 22-year-forward was paid approximately $607,000 per year by Juventus between 2018 and January 2020, it added.
He will receive more than $5 million over the next five years from his new team under a multi-year contract.
“The panel reiterated to Qatar the relevant resolutions concerning the case,” the report said.
The UN sanctions require member states to repatriate North Koreans working overseas, with a deadline to do so passing in December 2019.
But the panel said “only around 40” nations had submitted reports on efforts to send back citizens.

Topics: North Korea UN

Philippine president Duterte calls out Facebook after ‘arbitrary shutdown’ of accounts

Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
AP

Philippine president Duterte calls out Facebook after 'arbitrary shutdown' of accounts

  • ‘You know, Facebook, insurgency is about overturning government’
  • ‘What would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?’
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
AP

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte questioned why he should allow Facebook to continue operating in the Philippines after the social media giant removed accounts he said supported his government’s interests, including fighting insurgents.
Facebook said last week it had removed a Philippine network of fake accounts whose operators tried to conceal their identities and used “coordinated inauthentic behavior” to mislead people.
Duterte did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant. He said he had not thought of specific steps to take on the issue, though he sought a meeting with the American company in his televised remarks Monday night on a range of topics.
“You know, Facebook, insurgency is about overturning government,” Duterte said. “What would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?”
“If you cannot help me protect government interest, then let us talk. We may or we may not find the solution. If we cannot, then I’m sorry,” Duterte said.
Facebook said in its announcement last week that its investigation into the fake, misleading content “found links to Philippine military and Philippine police” behind them.
The Philippine military and police, however, said none of their official Facebook accounts was removed.
Military chief of staff Gilbert Gapay said an account of a military-backed private group called “Hands Off Our Children,” which campaigns against recruitment of students and children by communist guerrillas, was removed, and he asked that the account be reinstated.
“Their grievances are legitimate, and their calls urgent,” Gapay said, adding that the “arbitrary shutdown” of the account undermined the efforts of a group of parents who were raising awareness of “the vulnerability of children at the hands of communist front organizations.”
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte was among those opposed to Facebook’s shutdown of the group’s account, which he said amounted to censorship.
“They may use as justification inauthentic behavior but the effect is censorship because the idea contained in that page was deleted,” Roque said, urging the group to bring the issue to court.
Asked if the Duterte administration agrees with the use of fake accounts to deliver a message to the public, Roque said the government is not aware of whether the accounts were fake and would not know how Facebook reached that conclusion.
There was no immediate comment from Facebook officials.

Topics: Facebook Philippines

