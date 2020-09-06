You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects an unspecified area, after North Korea was affected by Typhoon Maysak in this image released September 5, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2h6sn

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

  • North Korea’s state-run television KRT carried footage of Kim convening a meeting with North Korean officials and walking in the typhoon-hit area
  • Kim led an enlarged executive policy committee meeting on recovery efforts in the typhoon-hit areas
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday.
North Korea’s state-run television KRT carried footage of Kim convening a meeting with North Korean officials and walking in the typhoon-hit area.
While Kim surveyed the damage caused by a typhoon that battered coastal areas last week, a tenth typhoon of the season was swirling in the East China Sea.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said more than 1,000 houses were destroyed in coastal areas of South and North Hamgyong provinces and reported that farmland and some public buildings had been inundated.
Kim led an enlarged executive policy committee meeting on recovery efforts in the typhoon-hit areas, focusing on detailed measures such as organization of building crews to be dispatched to the areas, designs and material transport, KCNA said.
At the meeting, he also dismissed the chairman of the South Hamyong provincial party committee and appointed a new chairman.
North Korea’s ruling party had called for punishment of officials whose failure to follow orders results in “dozens of casualties” during typhoons, the country’s official party newspaper reported on Saturday.
Separately, Kim sent an open letter to party members in the capital noting that this year has witnessed “uncommon difficulties due to the protracted worldwide public health crisis” and natural disasters. It added that the Party Central Committee decided to dispatch 12,000 party members from Pyongyang to the typhoon-hit areas to help communities recover.
North Korea has been putting “practical measures” to minimize damage from the tenth typhoon of the season by informing people of locations of shelters and typhoon paths as well as how to respond and behave, KCNA reported.
The isolated country has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the wettest rainy seasons on record.
Typhoon Maysak smashed into the Korean peninsula on Thursday. In South Korea, it left at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.
Typhoon Haishen is expected to hit South Korea’s southern tip on Monday, according to South Korea’s Meteorological Administration.

Topics: North Korea typhoon

Related

World
North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected COVID-19 case
World
North Korea: No plans to resume nuclear talks with US

Cohen memoir offers blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal

Updated 06 September 2020
AP

Cohen memoir offers blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal

  • Books says Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison
Updated 06 September 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Michael Cohen’s tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency.
Of all the crises Cohen confronted working for Trump, none proved as vexing as the porn actress Stormy Daniels and her claims of an extramarital affair with Trump, Cohen writes in “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”
Trump, despite his later protestations, green-lighted the $130,000 payment to silence Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, reasoning he would “have to pay” his wife a far greater sum if the affair ever became known, Cohen writes, adding the president later reimbursed him with “fake legal fees.”
“It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay,” Trump said, according to Cohen. “If it comes out, I’m not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they’d think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star.”
The White House called Cohen’s memoir “fan fiction.”
“He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,” White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump.”
The Associated Press obtained an early copy of the book, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday.
Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes, including lying to Congress, calls himself the “star witness” of a hush-money conspiracy that still could culminate in charges for Trump after he leaves office. He described his new book as a “fundamental piece of evidence” of the president’s guilt.
Cohen’s allegations — his most detailed to date — are part of an unsparing and deeply personal put-down of Trump. Cohen assails Trump as an “organized crime don” and “master manipulator,” but allows that he saw much of himself in a man he once considered a father figure.
“I care for Donald Trump, even to this day,” Cohen writes, “and I had and still have a lot of affection for him.”
Cohen remains at a loss to explain his unswerving allegiance to a cutthroat businessman who abandoned him at the most vulnerable point in his life. He likens his fealty to Trump to a mental illness and said he thought of himself as acting like a drug user in need of an intervention.
“It seemed to (my family) that I wouldn’t listen to anyone, not even the people who loved me most, as I gradually gave up control of my mind to Trump,” Cohen writes.
“I confess I never really did understand why pleasing Trump meant so much to me,” Cohen adds. “To this day I don’t have the full answer.”
The memoir offers an introspective — and at times self-loathing — apology for the role Cohen played in Trump’s political ascent. He urged Trump for years to run for president but now laments that his election “led the nation and maybe even the world to the brink of disaster.”
“I thought Trump was a visionary with a no-nonsense attitude and the charisma to attract all kinds of voters,” he writes. But the real reason he wanted Trump in the White House, Cohen concedes, “was because I wanted the power that he would bring to me.”
Cohen expresses little to no remorse for his federal crimes, saying he was “railroaded” by the government and pleaded guilty after prosecutors threatened to indict his wife.
He writes that Trump’s three oldest children came to Cohen’s office after Trump’s campaign announcement in 2015, in which Trump referred to people coming to the US from Mexico as rapists and murderers. Cohen says they asked him to convince their father to drop out of the race, arguing his rhetoric was “killing the company.”
Cohen says Trump was unconcerned with any harm to his businesses. “Plus, I will never get the Hispanic vote,” Trump said, according to Cohen. “Like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people.”
Cohen returns to Trump’s treatment of women throughout the book.
He describes the married Trump ogling contestants at his Miss Universe pageant and boasting he could “have all of them” if he wanted. He also claimed to have seen Trump corner and forcibly kiss women at his office.
In a far more personal episode, Cohen writes of Trump leering at Cohen’s then-15-year-old daughter at Trump’s New Jersey golf club in 2012. Cohen writes that when he told Trump that it was his daughter, Trump replied: “When did she get so hot?”
Cohen also sheds light on Trump’s admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he admired him most because he “had the balls to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company.” But he added that Trump’s campaign had been “far too chaotic and incompetent to actually conspire with the Russian government.”
Beyond his dealings with Trump, Cohen waxes nostalgic about experiences he says informed his fierce loyalty and attack-dog persona. The Long Island native, a Holocaust survivor’s son, writes of rubbing shoulders with mobsters at his uncle’s club, where he worked as a teen. After witnessing a poolside shooting, he says he felt a duty to keep quiet. A few days later, he writes, a tough-looking fellow handed him an envelope stuffed with $500 cash.
Cohen has led a publicity blitz around his memoir even as he serves his federal sentence in home confinement. A judge ruled this summer that authorities had retaliated against him, sending him back to prison in upstate New York after he was furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, for publishing the book ahead of the November election.
Cohen was released to home confinement in July and the government lifted a ban on him speaking publicly.
“This story is all I have left for my wife, my children and the country I love so much,” Cohen writes.

Topics: Michael Cohen Donald Trump's scandals

Related

World
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in prison over gag order
World
Trump inflated his wealth in failed bid to buy Buffalo Bills: Cohen

Latest updates

North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort
Cohen memoir offers blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2
Israeli protesters tell Netanyahu to quit as coronavirus infections spike
‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.