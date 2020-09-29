You are here

date 2020-09-29

Roadside bomb kills 14 civilians in Afghanistan

Roadside bombs have been a weapon of choice for the Taliban. Above, Taliban prisoners as they are in the process of being released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of Kabul. (Afghanistan’s National Security Council via AFP)
Updated 29 September 2020

AFP
AFP

  • Victims were traveling to a shrine when their minibus struck the bomb
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but roadside bombs have been a weapon of choice for the Taliban
AFP

KABUL: At least 14 civilians, including women and children, were killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in central Afghanistan, officials said, as violence continues despite peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.
Seven women, five children and two men died when their vehicle detonated an explosive device in Daikundi province, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said in a statement.
Three children were also wounded, he added, blaming the Taliban for the blast.
Nasrullah Ghori – the spokesman for the governor of Daikundi – said the victims were traveling to a shrine when their minibus struck the bomb.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but roadside bombs have been a weapon of choice for the Taliban.
“Deliberate attacks” targeting civilians killed or wounded more than 800 civilians in Afghanistan during the first half of 2020, according to a UN report released in July.
The violence comes as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Doha, where they are trying to find a way to end 19 years of war.
Despite calls for a cease-fire, the Taliban have refused to halt their violence, seeing it as key to leverage at the negotiating table.
The blast came as the head of the Afghan peace process, Abdullah Abdullah, kicked off the second day of a three-day visit to neighboring Pakistan.
Speaking at an event in Islamabad, he proclaimed that the “ice has been broken” at peace talks, which started September 12.
Afghanistan has long accused Islamabad of providing vital support and safe havens to the Taliban.
Islamabad denies it supports the Taliban, but its influence with the militants is seen as pivotal to paving the way for any potential deal.

UK PM says was obese but lost weight since virus scare

AFP

UK PM says was obese but lost weight since virus scare

  • Boris Johnson: I am fitter than a butcher’s dog, thanks basically to losing weight
  • The 56-year-old spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Tuesday he was obese when he contracted coronavirus earlier this year, but after losing weight said he now felt much better.
The 56-year-old spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19, and there have been swirling questions about his health ever since.
“I am fitter than I was before, it may irritate you to know,” he said, when asked by a reporter about his health following a speech on education.
“I am fitter than a butcher’s dog, thanks basically to losing weight.
“When you reach 17 stone six (around 111 kg, 244 pounds) as I did, at a height of about five foot 10 (around 1.78 meters), it’s probably a good idea to lose weight, so that’s what I’ve done. And I feel much much better.”
An online calculator provided by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) suggests that a man with Johnson’s age, weight and height would have a body mass index (BMI) of 34.9 — classing him as obese.
It is not the first time Johnson has boasted about his health, using a newspaper interview in June to make the “butcher’s dog” analogy and even doing push-ups to prove his fitness.
But the issue has returned as a talking point amid disquiet among his Conservative lawmakers over his handling of a new uptick in coronavirus cases.
The outbreak has so far killed 42,000 people in Britain — the worst toll in Europe.
Johnson has recently been spotted running with a personal trainer in a park near his Downing Street office. As London mayor between 2008 and 2006, he was a keen cyclist.

