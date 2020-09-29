Saudi Arabia's King Salman and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss bilateral relations

Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban

CAIRO: Egypt is set to export poultry in the last quarter of 2020 following a decade-long suspension after the avian flu crisis in 2006.

Head of the Poultry Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce Abdul Aziz Al-Sayed said that a number of Egyptian poultry companies are preparing to export their first shipments to the Saudi market in October.

He said the Egyptian market had received requests to import poultry from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

Last week, the UAE said it would allow the resumption of table egg imports from Egypt, as well as chilled and frozen poultry, after the country adopts a veterinary health certificate.

The UAE will also import ducks and live quails, provided that Egypt gives a full list of its poultry farms and facilities.

The UAE announced the decision during a video conference between officials of the General Authority for Veterinary Services of the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Food Safety Authority of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of representatives from the Egyptian Commercial Representation Office in Dubai.

Nabil Darwish, head of the Egyptian Poultry Producers Association, said that contact was made between the General Authority for Veterinary Services and its counterpart in the UAE last week, and that the two parties agreed on a UAE visit to poultry farms in Egypt in preparation for the start of exports.

Darwish said the exports will include different types of poultry products, including frozen food and eggs. He added that there are about 14 poultry companies now allowed to export, including Ismailia Misr Poultry, Alwatania Poultry and Al-Sabeel Poultry.

He said that prices in the local market would not be affected by the decision, adding that it could attract new investment.

Poultry investments in Egyptian market are worth about 90 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.7 billion), while there are over 55,000 poultry establishments in the country, employing 2.5 million workers.

Minister of Agriculture Al-Sayed El-Quseir said Egypt handles about 4 million chickens per day, with an average annual production of 1.4 billion chickens and 13 billion eggs.