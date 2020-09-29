You are here

  • Home
  • Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’

French police evacuate some 800 migrants after they dismantled their camp located near the hospital in Calais, northern France, on September 29, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqn25

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’

  • The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said there were about 500 tents at the site, with conditions posing “serious problems of security, health and tranquility”
  • Northern France has long been a magnet for people seeking to smuggle themselves to Britain in small boats or in trucks, cars and trains that cross over daily
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

CALAIS, France: French police on Tuesday dismantled a camp of about 800 migrants in the port city of Calais, the biggest such operation since the sprawling “Jungle” shantytown was broken up four years ago.
Calais continues to attract migrants from the Middle East and Africa who set up makeshift camps along France’s northern coast from where they hope to make the passage across the English Channel to Britain.
Since January 1, French authorities have intercepted at least 1,317 migrants as they tried to reach the UK, some by swimming across the busy waterway.
Tuesday’s operation started before dawn and had evacuated more than 600 people in 30 buses by the afternoon, according to local authorities, who added that 34 people were detained.
“We want to avoid a concentration and a new gathering point in Calais,” Louis Le Franc, the government’s top official for the northern Pas-de-Calais department, said at the scene.
According to Le Franc, it was the biggest dismantling of a Calais camp since the Jungle was cleared of some 9,000 migrants between 2015 and 2016.
The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said there were about 500 tents at the site, with conditions posing “serious problems of security, health and tranquility,” particularly for staff and patients of a nearby health center.
The evacuated migrants will be brought to reception centers in Pas-de-Calais, other departments in northern France, and other regions of the country.
By far the majority of the migrants are men, mainly from Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq and Eritrea.
“In my view, this is above all an operation to give people a safe haven. The migrants are living in this forested area in extremely difficult conditions,” Le Franc said.
“It was important to get the migrants out before... the winter period,” he added.
Northern France has long been a magnet for people seeking to smuggle themselves to Britain in small boats or in one of the tens of thousands of trucks and cars that cross over daily on ferries and trains.
In August, a Sudanese teenager drowned while trying to reach Britain with a friend in an inflatable boat.
French authorities have vowed to avoid a new incarnation of the Jungle — which at one point held as many as 10,000 people — but camps have continued to spring up as migrants flee war and poverty at home to seek a better life in Europe.
Rights groups have criticized police tactics, which include seizing migrants’ tents and other belongings.
In December 2018, France’s human rights ombudsman said migrants in northern France have been subjected to “unprecedented” violations of their basic rights.
As Tuesday’s evacuation was under way, migrants queued for buses grouped by nationality, as tents, duvets, blankets, shoes and clothes were left behind in the undergrowth.
“Our goal is also to fight actively against smugglers” and “the exploitation of human misery,” Le Franc said.
Rights associations said the operation was pointless.
Maya Konforti of the Auberge des Migrants (Migrants’ Hostel) group said the evacuated foreigners would be back “within days.”
“We spend a lot of money to move dozens of people in buses... but it serves absolutely no purpose. It’s messaging, nothing else,” she said.
The migrants know that few of them qualify for asylum in France, and believing that “England is their last chance” will continue trying to get there at all costs, Konforti said.
Yolaine Bernard of the Salam association said many had escaped Tuesday’s roundup, and will now wander the streets of Calais “without a blanket, without a tent. They no longer have anything, no more clothes.”
The government estimates that about 1,000 migrants live around Calais, while support groups say the number is closer to 1,500.
The Anafe migrant assistance group on Tuesday issued a report denouncing alleged rights violations on France’s borders, including officials preventing newcomers from filing asylum claims.

Topics: France Calais migrants

Related

World
France’s Macron wades into Calais migrant crisis
World
France takes tough line on Calais migrants

Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

  • Victims’ families voice anger at MI5 intelligence agency over failure to halt deadly attack
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi had previously been questioned by British counterterrorism authorities and had Daesh content saved on his phone, an inquiry into the 2017 attack has heard.

Counterterrorism officers found recruitment videos for the terrorist group on Ismail Abedi’s mobile phone, as well as photos on Facebook of him holding weapons in 2015, one of which showed him holding a machine gun with a Daesh logo.

Salman Abedi, 22, killed 22 people and injured hundreds more in the attack after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Families of the victims, who made statements at the inquiry on Monday, criticized the British intelligence agency MI5 for what they called “grave misgivings” and a failure to spot the risk Ismail posed, The Times newspaper reported.

John Cooper, a judge acting for the families of 12 victims, told the inquiry that Ismail’s Facebook account had been “viewed and assessed in July 2015, inferentially by MI5.” He had been stopped by police during a “port stop” in September 2015.

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney said that while most of MI5’s evidence would be heard behind closed doors, the inquiry would investigate if Abedi’s family members had a radicalizing influence on Salman and his younger brother Hashem, 23, who helped in the attack and was jailed for murder for at least 55 years.

Cooper said families were urging the inquiry to “rigorously question” MI5 over its decisions regarding Salman and the Abedi family, citing the authorities’ knowledge that Salman had “significant contact” with suspected terrorist recruiter Abdalraouf Abdallah.

Sir John Saunders, the inquiry’s chairman, said that “centrally important material” pertinent to questions over whether MI5 was in a position to stop the attack could not be made public.

“I will ensure that the least possible amount of evidence is heard in private. Claims for the need for national security will be robustly tested,” he told the inquiry.

“Insofar as is possible, and to the extent that is possible without damaging national security, where I identify failings or things that could have been done better in closed hearings, I will make them public as part of my report,” he added.

Ismail, the eldest of the Abedi siblings, has not appeared before the inquiry on the grounds of legal privilege, saying that he could incriminate himself. Earlier this month in a Sky News interview, he apologized for his family and the “pain Hashem and Salman caused.”

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Manchester bombing

Related

World
Manchester Arena bomber visited jailed terrorist, but MI5 did not reopen probe
World
Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help
World
Manchester Arena bomber was challenged by witness
World
Manchester bombers’ brother apologizes to victims, families

Latest updates

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’
Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban
Saudi Arabia's King Salman, India's Narendra Modi discuss Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council
Saudi presenter Muna Abu Sulayman joins Gucci's board for Global Equity
Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.