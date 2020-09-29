You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases

The cities with the highest number of COVID-19 cases include Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and both Hafouf and the capital Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gugtt

Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases

  • 696 new patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 27 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,739.
The Ministry of Health also said 539 new confirmed cases were reported in the Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began to 334,187, of which 10,906 remain active cases, and 1,005 in critical condition.
The cities with the highest number of cases include Jeddah with 61, Makkah with 53, Madinah with 46 and both Hafouf and the capital Riyadh with 35 each.
The ministry also announced that 696 new patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 318,542.
The pandemic has affected almost 33.4 million people globally and total mortality rate has passed one million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi ministry of health

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 clinics serve over 1 million people in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf brings decades of ministerial experience

Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf brings decades of ministerial experience

Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will be sworn in as the nation’s new emir on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, served as the crown prince since 2006 and is the brother of the late emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, whose death was announced on Tuesday.

Born June 25, 1937, Sheikh Nawaf became governor of Kuwait’s Hawalli region at the age of 25.In 1978 he became the country’s interior minister, a position he held for nearly a decade.

Sheikh Nawaf’s moved to become Kuwait’s defense minister in 1988 and was in the role in 1990, when Saddam Hussein ordered his forces to invade Kuwait from Iraq. 

“Our citizens inside Kuwait are disobeying orders and not following instructions and they are being mistreated,” Sheikh Nawaf said at the time of the seven-month occupation.

He also served as the deputy National Guard commander from 1994 to 2003.As interior minister, Sheikh Nawaf negotiated in 1980 an end to the hijacking of a Boeing 727 heading from Beirut to Kuwait City. The hijackers ultimately gave up the plane without harming any passengers on board. 

 He briefly served as social affairs and labor minister after the Iraq war and again as interior minister.Sheikh Nawaf is married, with four sons and one daughter.

*With AP and Reuters

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s king, crown prince offer condolences after death of Kuwaiti emir
Update
Middle-East
Kuwait emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies aged 91

Latest updates

Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf brings decades of ministerial experience
Leaders of Arab world and beyond mourn Sheikh Sabah
Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases
Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA
Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.