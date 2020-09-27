Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 28 more deaths from the coronavirus and 403 new cases of the disease on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 43 were recorded in Madinah, 43 in Jeddah, 32 in Makkah, 32 in Hufof, 29 in Riyadh, and 20 in Hail.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 317,005 after 600 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 4,683 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.