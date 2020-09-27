You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia announced 28 more deaths from the coronavirus and 403 new cases of the disease on Sunday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uuup

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 317,005
  • A total of 4,683 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 28 more deaths from the coronavirus and 403 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 43 were recorded in Madinah, 43 in Jeddah, 32 in Makkah, 32 in Hufof, 29 in Riyadh, and 20 in Hail.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 317,005 after 600 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 4,683 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi scientists take part in COVID-19 research

Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The drone was destroyed in Yemen’s airspace on Sunday
  • Yemen’s government and the Houthis have agreed to immediately release 1,000 prisoners in a prisoner swap
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed Houthi drone targeting the Kingdom’s southern region on Sunday.
The drone was destroyed in Yemen’s airspace, the coalition said.
Earlier on Sunday, the UN mission in Yemen said the government and the Houthi militia had agreed to immediately release 1,000 prisoners in a prisoner swap.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Arab Coalition

Related

Middle-East
Yemen minister condemns Houthi missile attack on local school
Middle-East
Yemen blames Houthis for polio resurgence

Latest updates

Jordan's monarch dissolves parliament in preparation for Nov election
Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Lebanese patriarch warns of crisis without a government after Adib steps down
Saudi Arabia announces further drop in new COVID-19 cases
Egypt’s El-Sisi warns of instability after protest calls

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.