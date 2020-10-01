You are here

US charges father and son for joining Daesh

An American man who was just 14 when his father took him to Syria to join Daesh was charged with aiding a terrorist group. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 October 2020
  • The father had been inspired by the teachings of US-born Al-Qaeda preacher Anwar Awlaki
  • There was no indication whether Jihad will be treated differently due to his having been a child when introduced to Daesh
WASHINGTON: An American man who was just 14 when his father took him to Syria to join Daesh was charged with aiding a terrorist group, US authorities announced Wednesday.
Jihad Ali, now 19, and his father Emraan Ali were repatriated to the US from Syria, where they were held since last year by the Syrian Democratic Forces, among hundreds of foreign fighters captured after the defeat of the Daesh caliphate.
Both father and son were charged in Miami federal court with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
The father, a Trinidad & Tobago-born naturalized American, took his wife, New York-born Jihad, and five other children to Syria in 2015 to enlist in the extremist group.
The father had been inspired by the teachings of US-born Al-Qaeda preacher Anwar Awlaki.
Jihad Ali told FBI investigators last year that he was “excited to go somewhere new and see the world,” according to court filings.
Later in 2015 he entered Daesh weapons and warfare training and was assigned to a Daesh battalion for English speakers, posting boasts of his joining the fighting on Facebook.
“Jihad described some of the training as cool and other portions as scary,” the court filing said.
He and his father, now 53, were involved in several combat situations, and were joined by yet another of Emraan’s sons, who was not identified by the US Justice Department and was younger than Jihad.
The three surrendered in Baghuz, Syria in March, the last stronghold of Daesh in Syria, and taken custody of by the SDF, allies of the Western anti-Daesh coalition.
Jihad and his father both appeared in federal court in Florida Wednesday, the Justice Department said.
There was no indication whether Jihad will be treated differently due to his having been a child when introduced to Daesh.
The charges carry up to 20 years in prison.

Manchester bomber came to security service's attention 18 times

  • The security service had been informed twice of Abedi’s intentions to travel to Syria and his pro-Daesh extremist views
  • Abedi also visited convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah in British prisons twice
LONDON: The man responsible for the bombing of Manchester Arena in 2017, Salman Abedi, came to the attention of the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security service, MI5, at least 18 times, including for his links to Daesh fundraisers, UK daily The Times reported on Thursday.
The public inquiry into the bombing heard that Abedi, 22, had been flagged after associating with six MI5 subjects of interest (SOI), including a man previously linked to terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, who was under investigation for helping fundamentalists travel to Syria.
Abedi had also traveled to Istanbul, a city through which terrorists often travel on their way to Daesh territory, a year before he killed 22 people as they left the Manchester Arena.
The security service had also been informed twice of Abedi’s intentions to travel to Syria and his pro-Daesh extremist views. The information was disregarded after he did not travel to the country.
MI5 was also aware of the fact that one of Abedi’s contacts had links to a senior Daesh figure, The Times reported.
Lawyers representing the Home Office said that the decisions made in Abedi’s case were mostly “reasonable and understandable” after the families of victims asked why the police and MI5 had failed to take action that might have prevented the attack.
Home Office lawyer Cathryn McGahey said that the bomber came to MI5’s attention in 2010 and was made an SOI in 2014 because of his links to a Daesh recruiter. The case was closed that same year because there was “no intelligence indicating that he posed a threat to national security,” The Times reported.
The security service admitted that information had come to its attention in mid-2016 that led it to consider reopening the case, but a meeting to consider the step was scheduled on a date after the attack had taken place.
The bomber had also appeared on MI5’s radar on other occasions for his links to suspects affiliated with Daesh in Libya and his multiple trips to that country. However, the security services decided that this was not suspicious behavior, as Abedi had family there. 
Abedi also visited convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah in British prisons twice, once in February 2015 and again in January 2017.
The inquiry also heard that intelligence was received by MI5 twice in the lead-up to the attack, but that it was dismissed as relating to “possibly innocent activity” or to “non-terrorist criminality.” While the intelligence was relevant to the Manchester attack, its significance was not fully appreciated.
McGahey said there were “enormous challenges in assessing intelligence, trying to work out what the risk is, who poses the greatest risk and seeking to predict what individuals are intending to do next,” and said that even if MI5 had taken different decisions in the months before the attack it still may not have stopped Abedi from carrying out the bombing.

