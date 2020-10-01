Lebanon, Israel to hold maritime border talks

You are here

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, UNIFIL commander Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col and Lebanese outgoing Defense Minister Zeina Akarin Beirut at an event to announce border talks with Israel. (AP Photo / Bilal Hussein)
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • UNIFIL shows readiness to support negotiating parties
  • Israel had agreed in June 2019 to start talks on these maritime borders with US mediation
BEIRUT: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced a “framework agreement,” not a “final agreement,” with the US to re-negotiate demarcating the southern borders of Lebanon and the correlation of the land and sea tracks.

Berri said on Thursday that he had worked on this agreement for a decade, highlighting that it was reached on July 9, and the US sanctions against his political assistant, former minister Ali Hassan Khalil, and others came later and have nothing to do with the demarcation of borders.

The US Department of State quickly welcomed “the decision to start Lebanese-Israeli talks over borders,” emphasizing that this “paves the way for stability, security, and prosperity and serves the interests of Lebanon, Israel, and the region.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Lebanon in March 2019, revealed that “the agreement on negotiations between Lebanon and Israel is the result of three years of endeavors.”

The leadership of the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) welcomed the agreement to negotiate and stressed its readiness to “provide all possible support to the parties and facilitate efforts to resolve this issue.”




UNIFIL commander Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col listens as Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, announces border talks with Israel. (AP)


Israel had agreed in June 2019 to start talks on these maritime borders with US mediation, and Lebanon had insisted on reaching an agreement on the maritime and land borders together.

Lebanon and Israel are officially considered at war, and there is no demarcation of the land or maritime borders between them.

The UN marked what is known as the Blue Line to replace the land border. It includes several points over which the two sides continue to dispute.

Lebanon is proceeding with these negotiations with US mediation in light of a dispute over the maritime borders that emerged during the identification of three out of a total of 10 points for oil and gas exploration in the exclusive economic zone.

Berri told a press conference on Thursday: “Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon revived the file of border demarcation, and the initiative on which I insisted was the April 1996 Understanding and the Security Council Resolution 1701. I also insisted that the meetings take place at the UN headquarters in Naqoura, under UN auspices, and with the UN’s knowledge.”

Berri added: “After confirming the presence of oil on our borders, I personally started in 2010 demanding from the UN to demarcate the maritime borders and draw a white line in the Mediterranean. Due to the UN’s reluctance and its request for help from the US, I personally took the initiative to request assistance.”

He said Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon and his meeting with him brought the file of border demarcation back to the discussion table.

Berri pointed out that “the US has been requested to act as a mediator for demarcating maritime borders and is ready for that. When the demarcation is finally agreed upon, the maritime border demarcation agreement will be deposited with the UN in accordance with international law and relevant treaties.”

He said: “The US intends to make every effort to successfully manage and conclude the negotiations as soon as possible. And if the demarcation succeeds, there is a very large scope – especially with regard to Blocks 8 and 9 – for it to be one of the reasons for our debt repayment.”

Berri highlighted that “the land borders of southern Lebanon will be demarcated based on the positive experience present since the April 1996 Understanding and under Resolution 1701. With regard to maritime borders, continuous meetings will be held under the auspices of the UN Special Coordinator.”

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said: “Israel and Lebanon will hold talks mediated by the US on the maritime borders between the two countries.”

“The talks are expected to take place after the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) holiday, which ends on Oct. 9,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon

US says ‘can’t tolerate’ attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
AFP

US says ‘can’t tolerate’ attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

  • Iraq has long been caught in a tug-of-war between its allies Iran and the US
  • Iraq said Monday it was “not happy” with the reported American pullout threat
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US administration warned Thursday that it would not tolerate attacks on American interests in Iraq by Iran-backed militias, as Baghdad worries about a possible US withdrawal.

“We can’t tolerate the threats to our people, our men and women serving abroad,” David Schenker, assistant secretary of state, for near Eastern affairs, told reporters.

Schenker did not confirm or deny a reported US threat to withdraw its troop and close its embassy in Baghdad unless the attacks against them stop.

“We are working, and we look forward to continuing to work with our Iraqi partners to keep our personnel and our facility safe,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the US envoy on Iran Elliott Abrams said Tehran was the “main engine of violence” in the Middle East and remained one of the main sponsors of global terrorism.

Several political and diplomatic sources have told AFP that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued an ultimatum last week that all US personnel would leave Iraq unless the government puts a stop to a rash of attacks against them.

On Monday a wayward rocket targeting American troops killed seven civilians near Baghdad — one of around 40 attacks targeting US interests since early August.

Iraq said Monday it was “not happy” with the reported pullout threat.

A US withdrawal could lead to further pullouts by members of the US-led coalition fighting holdout extremists, which would be “dangerous, because the Daesh group threatens not only Iraq but the whole region,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

Iraq has long been caught in a tug-of-war between its allies Iran and the US, rendered rockier by Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran since 2018.

On Wednesday evening several rockets fell in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region in the environs of a base used by the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a commander for that group said.

Kurdish Iraqi authorities pinned the blame on the Hashed Al-Shaabi, an Iraqi state-sponsored paramilitary network dominated by pro-Iran forces.

“The single biggest problem in Iraq is the Iranian-backed militias that are undermining stability there, and attacking the United States,” Schenker said.

“The arms are not under the control of the central government. Groups continue to launch rockets at our embassy, attack Americans,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Iran US Iran-backed militias

