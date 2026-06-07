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Saudia tops global airline punctuality rankings in May

Saudia tops global airline punctuality rankings in May
Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier leads global departure and arrival punctuality rankings. (SPA)
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Updated 07 June 2026 10:22
Arab News
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Saudia tops global airline punctuality rankings in May

Saudia tops global airline punctuality rankings in May
  • Flag carrier leads global departure and arrival punctuality rankings
  • Achievement comes during peak Hajj and Eid Al-Adha travel season
Updated 07 June 2026 10:22
Arab News
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Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s national airline, Saudia, ranked first worldwide for departure and arrival punctuality in May, according to a report by aviation analytics company Cirium cited by the Saudi Press Agency.

This is the second major operational recognition awarded to the airline this year.

The achievement follows Cirium’s January ranking of Saudia as the world’s second-most punctual airline for arrivals in 2025, extending the carrier’s run among the industry’s top performers.

Founded in 1945, Saudia is the Kingdom’s first and oldest airline and is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s aviation, tourism and economic diversification plans under Vision 2030.

According to Cirium’s latest report, Saudia posted an on-time departure rate of 92.30 percent and an on-time arrival rate of 90.12 percent in May. The results were based on more than 13,600 flights operated across a network of more then 100 destinations on four continents.

The performance came during one of the busiest periods of the year, coinciding with the arrival phase of the 1447 AH Hajj season, the reception of pilgrims from around the world and the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

The airline maintained scheduled operations throughout the peak travel season while meeting high operational efficiency standards, SPA reported.

The latest ranking builds on a strong 2025 performance, when Saudia recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.53 percent across more than 202,800 flights, earning second place globally in Cirium’s annual review for a second consecutive year.

Saudia attributed its operational performance to coordination across the Saudia Group, advanced flight management systems and investments in operational planning and efficiency.




Saudia helped facilitate the arrival of about 27 million tourists and visitors from 24 countries in the Kingdom in 2025. (SPA photo)

The airline is preparing for significant expansion in the coming years, with 116 aircraft scheduled to join its fleet, increasing its current fleet of 149 aircraft. The growth will support higher flight frequencies, expanded seating capacity and the launch of new international destinations.

Beyond aviation, Saudia has played a growing role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions. In partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, the airline helped facilitate the arrival of about 27 million tourists and visitors from 24 countries in 2025, while promoting the Kingdom through its international route network.

Saudia has said punctuality is a central component of the passenger experience as it expands its global footprint and supports the Kingdom’s target of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

Topics: Saudia Saudi Arabian Airlines Cirium

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