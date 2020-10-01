You are here

  • Home
  • Uncertainty deepens over US presence at Incirlik air base

Uncertainty deepens over US presence at Incirlik air base

1 / 3
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to the Naval Support Activity base at Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, September 29, 2020. (AP Photo)
2 / 3
A service vehicle displaying American and Turkish flags at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. (Reuters)
3 / 3
The U.S. Military Sealift Command expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (T-ESB-4) at anchor in Chesapeake Bay, 15 Sept., 2019, during mine countermeasure equipment testing. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5dqsk

Updated 01 October 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

Uncertainty deepens over US presence at Incirlik air base

  • Pompeo’s second visit to Greece seen as shift away from Turkey
  • Greek PM: Erdogan’s ‘unnecessarily extreme rhetoric’ is stoking tensions
Updated 01 October 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams has found a new home in Souda Bay in the Greek island of Crete, where it will be based.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed in Athens plans to relocate key US military assets from Incirlik air base in Turkey to Greece. 




The U.S. Military Sealift Command expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (T-ESB-4) at anchor in Chesapeake Bay, 15 Sept., 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)

Adding to the growing uncertainty about the future of the US presence at Incirlik, Ron Jonson, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee for Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, said: “We don’t know what will happen to Incirlik. We hope for the best, but we have to plan for the worst.”

The American-Turkish relationship soured when Ankara announced plans to purchase the sophisticated Russian S-400 defense system despite vehement objections from the US and other NATO allies.

Pompeo’s visit comes as an energy dispute in the eastern Mediterranean continues to rage between Greece and Turkey, two NATO allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has on multiple occasions threatened to kick the US out of Incirlik.

Pompeo’s visit signals the US resolve to reduce its dependence on Turkey. He hailed Greece as a “pillar for stability and prosperity,” and said the country has become one of the strongest US military partners in Europe.




A service vehicle displaying American and Turkish flags at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. (Reuters)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the American expeditionary ship is “symbolic of a defense partnership that will continue to expand and to grow.” He said Erdogan’s “unnecessarily extreme rhetoric” is stoking tensions.

Greece and the US are together “guarantors of stability,” Mitsotakis said, adding that his country is ready for further American investments. “The sky is the limit regarding what we can achieve together.”  

Topics: Turkey United States Greece incirlik air base Souda Bay

Related

Special
World
US intensifying plans to move military assets from Incirlik to Greece
Middle-East
US prepares to quit strategic Incirlik air base amid increasing Turkish belligerence

Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'

Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'

  • Abdullah Abdullah says there will be impasse 'if Taliban do not show flexibility'
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, told Arab News that Pakistan has "promised" to help convince the Afghan Taliban to agree to a cease-fire. Abdullah spoke to Arab News on Wednesday before leaving Pakistan after a three-day visit to Islamabad.

The cease-fire has been a major sticking point in the ongoing negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban as they aim to end decades of war. Taliban offensives have continued even since Afghan and Taliban negotiators began meeting in Doha on Sept. 12, hoping to agree to a cease-fire and power-sharing deal.

Pakistan is considered a key force in pushing the Taliban to negotiate, and both Kabul and Washington are now urging the South Asian nation to use its influence over the insurgent group to agree to more concessions.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been marred by hostility, with both sides trading accusations that the other is a safe haven for cross-border militant activities.

Abdullah told Arab News that the civil and military leaders he met in Pakistan had agreed that the key to peace in Afghanistan was the Taliban agreeing to a “reduction in violence, leading to a cease-fire.”

“In our own discussions with all authorities, I found nobody having any doubt about that need,” he said, referring to his meetings with the Pakistani prime minister, army chief, foreign minister and other leaders. “They promised that they will also try their own way ... to use their positive influence in that regard.”

At the talks in Doha, both sides agreed on the majority of suggestions about how the dialogue should be conducted, including committing to continue negotiations even if fighting escalates.

But they remain deadlocked over the process for negotiations, in part due to the Taliban’s insistence that the basis of the dialogue be the Doha Agreement, signed in February between the Taliban and the United States after talks that the insurgents refused to allow the Kabul government to be a part of.

That deal promises a phased withdrawal of American troops in exchange for guarantees that the Taliban will reduce its attacks and no longer permit Afghanistan to serve as a haven for militant groups.

“Why make (the Doha Agreement) such an issue that we remain stuck in it?” Abdullah asked. “Our team has been advised and instructed to be flexible. If the Taliban do not get more serious and do not show flexibility, that will automatically affect the attitude of our team as well, and then we might reach another impasse.” Abdullah added that it is a “major concern” that the international community could lose focus on the peace process if the stalemate with the Taliban is not resolved quickly.

The two sides also disagree over which school of Islamic thought should be used to resolve disputes in post-war Afghanistan. While both mainly believe they should adhere to the Hanafi school — one of the four major Sunni schools of jurisprudence that is the foundation of the current Afghan constitution — they have been unable to agree on a formula that does not alienate minority sects, particularly Shias.

“Do we use the diverse nature of our nation — different ethnicities, different languages, regions, socio-economic circumstances — as a tool to fight forever over ruling, or a means to find a way to add to the beauty of the country and to make it an energy for the country to flourish, and look towards the future rather than getting stuck in the past?” Abdullah asked.

He said the government team was open to the idea of engaging a mediator or a facilitator to break the current impasse, if the Taliban agreed.

“If (a facilitator) is needed at some stage, we should move quickly without wasting time,” he said, adding that both sides could decide together who that facilitator should be.

Earlier this year, the peace process was threatened by another impasse — between Abdullah and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Abdullah disputed the results of an election last September and announced the formation of a parallel government, undermining Ghani’s administration at a time when the US was trying to advance the peace process with the Taliban.

In May, Abdullah and Ghani finally signed a power-sharing deal to end their political stalemate.

When asked if he and Ghani were now on the same page on the ongoing negotiations with the Taliban, Abdullah said: “Find me two sisters or two brothers who are one hundred percent on the same page on all issues. But when it comes to peace, yes. The goal is peace, dignified durable peace, acceptable for the people of Afghanistan, without losing the gains of the past, which are the rights of the people, the values that we believe in, the liberties, freedom of speech, women’s rights, the right to vote and all of that. On those principles we think the same way.”

When asked if he wished to be president in a future post-war government in Afghanistan, Abdullah said: “My focus is not on my own role, to be honest … The ultimate goal for me will be achieving peace for a nation which deserves it, which has suffered more than its share for the past 42 years. That’s my ultimate goal.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Latest updates

Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'
Abu Sayyaf gunmen kill Indonesian hostage in southern Philippines shootout
Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary
Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast
Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launches mining reserves, complexes and mining licenses service

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.