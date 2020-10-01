EU leaders talk Turkey as ties fester

You are here

European Council President Charles Michel, right, greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during arrivals for a European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels on October 1, 2020. (AFP)
BRUSSELS: EU leaders debated the diplomatic crisis with Turkey on Thursday, haggling over the bloc's red lines as they try to defuse a stand-off in the Mediterranean and conflict in Azerbaijan.
The first night of the two-day European Union summit was dominated by the bloc's tricky ties with Ankara, which is embroiled in a dangerous maritime stand-off with Greece and Cyprus.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis insisted as he arrived that recent "provocation" by Ankara must stop, while Cyprus is pushing to broaden sanctions over Turkish drilling for gas in its waters.
The leaders will debate the full spectrum of relations with Turkey, which is notionally still a candidate to join the EU but is engaged in a bitter row with Greece and Cyprus over maritime borders and energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
"One thing is certain: Turkish provocation, whether manifested through unilateral actions or through extreme rhetoric, can no longer be tolerated," Greek PM Mitsotakis said.
Ankara has infuriated the EU by sending research ships with naval escorts to work in contested waters, and Athens has responded with war games backed by France, raising fears of full-blown conflict.
Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume long-stalled talks, easing tensions slightly, and on Thursday they set up a military hotline at NATO to avoid any accidental clashes in the area.
But there has been no progress in the row with Nicosia, and Turkey still has vessels in Cypriot waters.
In his summit invitation, European Council president Charles Michel warned that "all options remain on the table" if Ankara does not engage constructively in talks.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has given full backing to Greece and Cyprus, even to the extent of sending military forces to join Greek war games in the region, reiterated his support, saying "solidarity is non-negotiable".
Options for action could include tough economic sanctions against Turkey, but officials stress that the focus for now is on trying to find a solution through talks.
Despite the growing tensions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, the EU is wary of alienating an important neighbour, a NATO member which played a crucial role in ending the continent's 2015-16 migrant crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a sober assessment, insisting that diplomacy was still the best way forward.
"I will point out that our relations with Turkey are of course very complex and that the European Union has a great interest in developing a really constructive relationship with Turkey, despite all the difficulties," she said.
EU officials say that as well as brandishing the stick of sanctions threats, they are also dangling the carrot of closer ties if Turkey improves its behaviour.
Further complicating the Turkey talks are allegations of meddling by Ankara in the conflict in Nagorny-Karabakh, where nearly 130 people have been killed in a flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Macron alleged that he had seen evidence that Syrian mercenary fighters had used Turkish territory to join the fighting on the side of Azerbaijan.
In Ankara, Erdogan told his parliament that the EU had made itself a "hostage" of the "spoiled Greeks and the Greek Cypriot administration", and vowed not to capitulate.
"We will maintain our determined approach that keep channels of dialogue open until the end," he said.
The Turkey row has had a knock-on effect on Belarus, with Cyprus blocking long-trailed sanctions over the political crisis there to try to get more EU measures against Ankara over its drilling activity.
EU officials have drawn up a list of 40 Belarus officials seen as responsible for post-election repression in the country, and they will face sanctions if Cyprus drops its veto.
According to a draft of the summit's conclusions, seen by AFP, the leaders will call for sanctions to be imposed "without delay".
But, despite Michel holding talks with both Cypriot and Greek premiers before the summit to try to clear the deadlock, diplomats are not optimistic a way out will be found.
The stalemate leaves the EU lagging behind international parters like Britain and Canada, which have already sanctioned Belarus officials including strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.
While Cyprus has widespread support in its dispute with Turkey, its intransigence on Belarus sanctions has infuriated some countries, with diplomats accusing Nicosia of effectively shielding Lukashenko.

LONDON: The man responsible for the bombing of Manchester Arena in 2017, Salman Abedi, came to the attention of the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security service, MI5, at least 18 times, including for his links to Daesh fundraisers, UK daily The Times reported on Thursday.
The public inquiry into the bombing heard that Abedi, 22, had been flagged after associating with six MI5 subjects of interest (SOI), including a man previously linked to terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, who was under investigation for helping fundamentalists travel to Syria.
Abedi had also traveled to Istanbul, a city through which terrorists often travel on their way to Daesh territory, a year before he killed 22 people as they left the Manchester Arena.
The security service had also been informed twice of Abedi’s intentions to travel to Syria and his pro-Daesh extremist views. The information was disregarded after he did not travel to the country.
MI5 was also aware of the fact that one of Abedi’s contacts had links to a senior Daesh figure, The Times reported.
Lawyers representing the Home Office said that the decisions made in Abedi’s case were mostly “reasonable and understandable” after the families of victims asked why the police and MI5 had failed to take action that might have prevented the attack.
Home Office lawyer Cathryn McGahey said that the bomber came to MI5’s attention in 2010 and was made an SOI in 2014 because of his links to a Daesh recruiter. The case was closed that same year because there was “no intelligence indicating that he posed a threat to national security,” The Times reported.
The security service admitted that information had come to its attention in mid-2016 that led it to consider reopening the case, but a meeting to consider the step was scheduled on a date after the attack had taken place.
The bomber had also appeared on MI5’s radar on other occasions for his links to suspects affiliated with Daesh in Libya and his multiple trips to that country. However, the security services decided that this was not suspicious behavior, as Abedi had family there. 
Abedi also visited convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah in British prisons twice, once in February 2015 and again in January 2017.
The inquiry also heard that intelligence was received by MI5 twice in the lead-up to the attack, but that it was dismissed as relating to “possibly innocent activity” or to “non-terrorist criminality.” While the intelligence was relevant to the Manchester attack, its significance was not fully appreciated.
McGahey said there were “enormous challenges in assessing intelligence, trying to work out what the risk is, who poses the greatest risk and seeking to predict what individuals are intending to do next,” and said that even if MI5 had taken different decisions in the months before the attack it still may not have stopped Abedi from carrying out the bombing.

