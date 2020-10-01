Turkey detains Kurdish opposition members over terrorism links

Lebanon announces upcoming talks with Israel on disputed borders

BEIRUT: Lebanon announced an agreement Thursday on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said US representatives and a UN special coordinator for Lebanon will be involved in the meetings.

The meetings – which will also discuss maritime disputes - will be held at a UN base near the border in south Lebanon under UN auspices.

Berri also told a news conference that he had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to press energy firm Total not to delay exploration for gas in the offshore area that runs along the disputed maritime border region.

Berri announced the border talks initiative after US sanctions were imposed on his right-hand man for corruption and financially enabling Hezbollah, the heavily armed group, Iran-backed that Washington deems a terrorist organisation.