You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains Kurdish opposition members over terrorism links

Turkey detains Kurdish opposition members over terrorism links

The authorities detained suspects as they were determined to have aided Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bk7h7

Updated 01 October 2020
Reuters

Turkey detains Kurdish opposition members over terrorism links

  • The detainees included local party heads from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and municipality council members in the province
Updated 01 October 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities detained 19 people including two Kurdish deputy mayors in the northeastern province of Kars as part of a terrorism related operation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.
The detainees included local party heads from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and municipality council members in the province, Anadolu said.
The authorities detained suspects as they were determined to have aided Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members, attended meetings and operated under their orders, Anadolu said.
Last week, the HDP mayor of Kars along with dozens others were detained over violent protests in 2014 against an attack on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK militant group, leading to prosecutions of thousands of its members and some leaders. The HDP denies such links.
Since March 2019 local elections, mayors have been replaced by trustees in more than half of the roughly 65 municipalities won by the HDP. Ankara has appointed governors and other local authorities as trustees in those districts.
The former co-leaders of the HDP have both been jailed since 2016 on terrorism charges, with several other prominent party members accused of supporting terrorism over what the government says are links to the PKK.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Middle-East
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune
Middle-East
Pompeo calls for Greece-Turkey dialogue to ease tensions

Lebanon announces upcoming talks with Israel on disputed borders

Updated 32 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon announces upcoming talks with Israel on disputed borders

Updated 32 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon announced an agreement Thursday on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute.
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said US representatives and a UN special coordinator for Lebanon will be involved in the meetings.

The meetings – which will also discuss maritime disputes - will be held at a UN base near the border in south Lebanon under UN auspices.

Berri also told a news conference that he had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to press energy firm Total not to delay exploration for gas in the offshore area that runs along the disputed maritime border region.

Berri announced the border talks initiative after US sanctions were imposed on his right-hand man for corruption and financially enabling Hezbollah, the heavily armed group, Iran-backed that Washington deems a terrorist organisation.

Topics: Lebanon

Latest updates

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions
Solidarity with Greece and Cyprus 'non negotiable': Macron
Uncertainty deepens over US presence at Incirlik air base
Lebanon announces upcoming talks with Israel on disputed borders
US charges father and son for joining Daesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.