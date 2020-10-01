You are here

  Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh

Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh

A picture shows a rocket shell in the Ivanyan community in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region on October 1, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Macron said he had evidence that militants had travelled through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to the conflict in the Caucasus
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Ankara had dispatched at least 300 proxies from northern Syria
Reuters

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday Syrian extremist fighters were operating in Nagorny Karabakh, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in heavy fighting.
Macron said he had evidence that militants had travelled through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to the conflict in the Caucasus, where the fiercest clashes in years have left nearly 130 people dead.
"We have information today that indicates with certainty that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have transited through Gaziantep to reach the theatre of operations in Nagorny Karabakh," Macron said as he arrived for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.
"This is a very serious new fact, which changes the situation."

Meanwhile, RIA cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying that Moscow knows about Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region independently of media reports.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan.
Armenia has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to back its ally Azerbaijan and on Monday the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Ankara had dispatched at least 300 proxies from northern Syria.
Macron himself this week condemned what he called Turkey's "reckless and dangerous" statements backing Azerbaijan.
Claims of Turkish meddling in the conflict look set to colour Thursday's summit talks about the EU's relations with Ankara, as Greece and Cyprus push for a tough line against their old enemy.
Nagorny-Karabakh, a majority ethnic Armenian breakaway region inside Azerbaijan, declared independence after the fall of the Iron Curtain, sparking a war in the early 1990s that claimed 30,000 lives.
It is still not recognised as independent by any country, including Armenia, and talks to resolve the conflict have largely stalled since a 1994 ceasefire agreement.

Italian who joined Daesh in Syria says she made 'big mistake'

Francesco Bongarrà

Italian who joined Daesh in Syria says she made 'big mistake'

  • Brignoli told magistrates that she is no longer radicalized and that her children had not been trained by Daesh
  • Brignoli said a factor in joining Daesh in Syria was that the family did not feel comfortable in their hometown of Bulciago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: An Italian woman who in 2015 moved with her family to join Daesh in Syria, where she was arrested on terrorism charges and repatriated, has said she made “a big mistake.”

Daesh’s so-called caliphate “wasn’t the idyllic place we’d expected,” Alice Brignoli, 42, told Italian prosecutors after she was brought back home with her four children, who are being looked after by social services in Milan, where she is being detained.

Saying she still believes in Islam, Brignoli told magistrates that she is no longer radicalized and that her children had not been trained by Daesh.

But the Carabinieri, the Italian military police who located and arrested her in Al-Hawl camp in Syria, said she had played an “active role in teaching the children the cause of jihad.”

Magistrates showed her a photo of her eldest son, who was only 6 years old when they left Italy, holding a rifle.

Brignoli said a factor in joining Daesh in Syria was that the family did not feel comfortable in their hometown of Bulciago, north of Milan, because “we were teased for being Muslims.”

She added: “We believed we finally could truly live Islam (under Daesh). But it was an illusion. We’d expected to find an idyllic place for Muslims, with houses and schools, but we only found war.”

She said she is “happy” that her four children (the fourth was born in Syria a month ago) have returned to Italy and that they are well.

She added that her husband had fought for Daesh but died from an intestinal infection shortly before the birth of their last child.

Italian prosecutors are trying to find out more details about the organization of her trip to Syria, to check if there are people in the area where she previously lived who are providing assistance to aspiring fighters.

