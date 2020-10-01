You are here

Lewandowski named UEFA men’s player of year

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski receives the 2019/2020 Player of the Year award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the Champions League draw in Geneva. (AFP)
  • The Poland striker, who scored 55 goals in 47 games, saw off Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to win the award
  • Lewandowski would have been the strong favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or had it not been canceled by France Football magazine due to the coronavirus pandemic
GENEVA: Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA men’s player of the year on Thursday following a superb season in which he won the treble with Bayern Munich.
Lewandowski was at the Champions League group-stage draw in Geneva to receive the award, just weeks after Bayern won the 2019/20 edition of the competition.
The Poland striker, who scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern also won the Bundesliga and German Cup, saw off Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to win the award.
“It’s an amazing feeling, because you work so hard, so this trophy is something special,” said Lewandowski after receiving the award.
“I have to say thank you to my team-mates and coaches who helped me get where I am. Also my family have given me so much support and are so important.”
Lewandowski also picked up the award for best forward in last season’s Champions League after amassing 15 goals in 10 games. In one match against Red Star Belgrade he needed just 14 minutes to score four times.
The 32-year-old was also top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 34 goals, equal to a goal a game in the 18-team league.
It was the fifth time he claimed the award for the highest number of goals in the German top flight since arriving at Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
Lewandowski would have been the strong favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or had it not been canceled by France Football magazine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a good evening overall for Bayern, with Neuer winning the 2019/20 Champions League goalkeeper of the season, Joshua Kimmich winning defender of the campaign and Hansi Flick being named men’s coach of the year.
They will also be favorites to qualify for this season’s Champions League knockout stages after being drawn in Group A alongside Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros, Ostapenko stuns second seed Pliskova

Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros, Ostapenko stuns second seed Pliskova

Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic took another confident stride closer to an 18th Grand Slam title with his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday as Jelena Ostapenko stunned second seed Karolina Pliskova, throwing the women’s draw wide open.
Djokovic, the 2016 champion, needed just 83 minutes to complete a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.
The top seed went level with Roger Federer for victories at the tournament, although still 25 behind Rafael Nadal’s all-time best.
He will now face Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 153, for a place in the last 16.
“It was difficult for Ricardas in the third set as he had an injury and couldn’t move very well,” said Djokovic whose afternoon stroll was eased by his opponent needing treatment on a back problem after the second set.
“But I felt good just as I did in the first round and I want to continue like that.”
Djokovic, bidding to become the first man in half a century to win all four majors twice, also dropped only five games in his first round match against Mikael Ymer who likened facing the Serb to a “snake killing its prey.”
Victory stretched his 2020 record to 33-1, his only defeat coming via disqualification from the US Open.
Former champion Ostapenko swept second seed Pliskova out of the tournament, triumphing 6-4, 6-2 on the back of 27 winners.
In a women’s draw reeling from the injury-enforced withdrawal of Serena Williams, and the absence of world number one and defending champion Ashleigh Barty, as well as US Open winner Naomi Osaka, world number 43 Ostapenko pressed her case for a second Paris title after her shock 2017 breakthrough.
She will now face Spain’s Paula Badosa who put out Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and 2018 runner-up in Paris, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Pliskova, 28, made the semifinals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances.
“I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she’s such a great player,” said 23-year-old Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits.
Adding insult to injury, Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion from Spain, knocked out Pliskova’s twin sister Kristyna, 6-3, 6-2.
Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov committed 106 unforced errors as he crashed out following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.
Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open, twice served for the match in the final set at 5-4 and 6-5 but was broken three times in succession.
“Scheduling is absolutely awful. It’s just complete trash,” raged the Canadian on having to return to the court later to play doubles.
Dimitrov downed Slovakia’s Andrej Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to reach the third round for a fourth successive year.
Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who made the fourth round last year, downed claycourt specialist Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 having needed to come back from two sets down against Jaume Munar in his opener.
Next up for Tsitsipas is Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, the world number 56.
Also moving on was two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, whose best Roland Garros run was to the semifinals in 2012.
The seventh seed defeated Italy’s 94th-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3 to register her 25th French Open win.
Kvitova next faces 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, last year’s junior champion, who reached the last 32 of a Slam for the first time by seeing off Polona Hercog 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Australian Open champion and fourth seed Sofia Kenin needed three sets to see off Ana Bogdan of Romania, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while eighth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus took down Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (8/6), 6-0.
Kasatkina has now gone two years without beating a top 10 player.

