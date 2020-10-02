You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical to lend Petro Rabigh $2 billion

Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical to lend Petro Rabigh $2 billion

Short Url

https://arab.news/r89eb

Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical to lend Petro Rabigh $2 billion

Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical and Saudi Aramco will lend $2 billion to their refinery and petrochemicals joint venture as it faces a shortfall of capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic and periodic maintenance, Sumitomo said on Thursday.
Sumitomo Chemical plans to provide $750 million, or 37.5 percent of the loan, to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) while Saudi Aramco will lend the rest, a spokesman at the Japanese chemical company said.
Sumitomo Chemical will use funds it raised by issuing hybrid bonds last year for its share and the loan will be provided soon, the spokesman said.
The Japanese company also said the financial completion guarantees it and Saudi Aramco provided for financing the Rabigh Phase 2 refinery and petrochemicals complex project had been terminated as of Sept. 30.
In 2015, Petro Rabigh signed project financing agreements with a syndicate of banks to receive an aggregate loan of $5.2 billion to cover 60 percent of the cost of the project in Saudi Arabia.
The parent companies each offered financial completion guarantees for 50 percent of the loan at the time, but they have been lifted as they have fulfilled the requirements for continuous performance and debt-repayment ability, Sumitomo said.
Petro Rabigh started the scheduled repayment of the debt in June 2019 and will continue to repay the balance of the loan out of cash flow generated from its operations, Sumitomo said in a statement.
 

Topics: Petro Rabigh Sumitomo Chemical Saudi Aramco

Related

Saudi Arabia
Petro Rabigh developments impress foreign diplomats in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Petro Rabigh, KAEC inaugurate Saudi Sustainable Development Association

Saudi Arabia imposes new tax on property deals, exempts them from VAT

Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia imposes new tax on property deals, exempts them from VAT

Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king on Friday issued an order exempting real estate deals from a 15% value-added tax (VAT) and imposed a new 5% tax on transactions as the Gulf state moves to revitalize an economy hit by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The finance minister said on Twitter that the order, carried on state media, also aimed to support Saudi citizens who want to buy homes.
The government had in July tripled VAT to 15% to boost non-oil revenues, but the move has limited domestic demand.
“The royal order aims to support citizens and ease their burden ... and enable them to own homes, and helps develop the kingdom’s economy by spurring the residential and commercial property sector,” Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan tweeted.
The government has said it is committed to the plan but that programs would undergo “structural improvements” and be reprioritized to spur growth.
The royal order said the government would bear the cost of the new Real Estate Transaction Tax “for up to 1 million riyals ($266,616)” for Saudi citizens purchasing their first home.
The housing minister said the move would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership by Saudis to 70% by 2030 in a country with an overwhelmingly young population.
Saudi Arabia plans to cut spending by 7.5% in next year’s budget, according to a preliminary budget statement that forecast a 12% budget deficit for 2020 and a 5.1% deficit next year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi property

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO
Saudi Arabia
Saudi property fund branches begin reopening to public

Latest updates

Trump starts ‘quarantine process’ after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi authorities find dozens of violators of health measures
Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25
Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan
Saudi ministry prepares for Umrah return with safety plans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.