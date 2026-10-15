TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on October 15, held a telephone call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to confirm Japan’s support for Riyadh’s efforts to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, at the start of the call, Minister Motegi expressed his condolences for the lives lost in recent Houthi attacks, including Saudi nationals, and wished the injured a swift recovery. He requested Saudi cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals within the Kingdom. Emphasizing that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities are intolerable, Motegi stated that Japan strongly denounces the Houthi aggression. He noted that Japan has urged the Houthis to cease escalation and has directly called on Iran to encourage Houthi restraint.

Minister Motegi also expressed respect for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, particularly in Yemen. He reiterated that a lasting solution in Yemen must be political and affirmed that Japan will continue diplomatic efforts to encourage the Houthis to return to the UN-led peace process.

Furthermore, Motegi stated that Japan will work closely with the international community, including Saudi Arabia, to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait. Regarding Iran, he noted that Japan remains committed to working with relevant nations to foster an environment conducive to a diplomatic solution. Additionally, Motegi provided an update on Japan’s comprehensive cooperation plan to strengthen the economic and energy resilience of GCC countries.

In response, Minister Faisal expressed appreciation for Japan’s firm stance against the Houthis and its solidarity with Saudi Arabia. He confirmed Saudi Arabia’s willingness to help protect Japanese nationals and provided an overview of the situation in Yemen and the outlook for U.S.-Iran relations. He also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Japan on strengthening the economic and energy resilience of the GCC.

Both ministers agreed to continue their close cooperation to ensure long-term peace and stability throughout the Middle East.

• This article also appears on Arab News Japan