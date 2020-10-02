You are here

  Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan

Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan

The aid would be distributed to the hardest-hit families in the country. (SPA/File)
KHARTOUM: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.
On behalf of the center, the aid was delivered by the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, to the secretary of the Sudanese Zakat Court, Ahmed Abdullah Othman, in order to be distributed to those affected by recent floods.
Jaafar stressed the gift was part of the numerous programs provided by the government of King Salman to a number of countries, to help the neediest families in different regions of the world. Othman said that the aid would be distributed to the hardest-hit families in the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi ministry prepares for Umrah return with safety plans

MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has completed arrangements to prepare miqats (pilgrim stations) in order to receive worshippers and visitors performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The measures included placing social distancing floor stickers to maintain 2-meter spacing between pilgrims, 24-hour disinfection of mattresses, entrances, surfaces, and bathrooms, and setting up signboards in different languages at miqat entrances.
The ministry assigned 769 employees, workers, technicians, and observers at all miqats in Makkah and Madinah, to participate in awareness and guidance work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Umrah

