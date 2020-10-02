Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan

KHARTOUM: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

On behalf of the center, the aid was delivered by the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, to the secretary of the Sudanese Zakat Court, Ahmed Abdullah Othman, in order to be distributed to those affected by recent floods.

Jaafar stressed the gift was part of the numerous programs provided by the government of King Salman to a number of countries, to help the neediest families in different regions of the world. Othman said that the aid would be distributed to the hardest-hit families in the country.