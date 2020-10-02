Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for the Affairs of the Kaaba’s Kiswah, Exhibitions and Museums, has limited the number of visitors to its facilities to 20-25 per visit.

Visitors must book their visits through the Eatmarna app, which has been linked to the presidency’s online portal. The duration of each visit must be 30-45 minutes.

The agency said that visitor numbers will be spread out to ensure they are socially distanced, allowing a maximum of 10 people in every section.

It said that there will be security personnel to check the temperatures of visitors and ensure they wear face coverings.