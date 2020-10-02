You are here

  • Home
  • Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25

Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25

The curtain is fabricated at the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa in Makkah. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wb8ja

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for the Affairs of the Kaaba’s Kiswah, Exhibitions and Museums, has limited the number of visitors to its facilities to 20-25 per visit.
Visitors must book their visits through the Eatmarna app, which has been linked to the presidency’s online portal. The duration of each visit must be 30-45 minutes.
The agency said that visitor numbers will be spread out to ensure they are socially distanced, allowing a maximum of 10 people in every section.
It said that there will be security personnel to check the temperatures of visitors and ensure they wear face coverings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia kiswa

Related

Special video
Saudi Arabia
Steeped in history: The Kaaba’s cover Kiswa
Saudi Arabia
The Kiswa: The story behind the covering of the holy Kaaba

Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan

Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan

Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
SPA

KHARTOUM: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.
On behalf of the center, the aid was delivered by the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, to the secretary of the Sudanese Zakat Court, Ahmed Abdullah Othman, in order to be distributed to those affected by recent floods.
Jaafar stressed the gift was part of the numerous programs provided by the government of King Salman to a number of countries, to help the neediest families in different regions of the world. Othman said that the aid would be distributed to the hardest-hit families in the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Middle-East
Sudan floods kill over 100, threaten archaeological site
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of stability in Sudan 

Latest updates

Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25
Saudi aid agency delivers 100 tons of dates to Sudan
Saudi ministry prepares for Umrah return with safety plans
Virtual classrooms present new learning curve for Saudi teachers
British Council’s report on Saudi film industry highlights challenges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.