You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli minister quits government over COVID-19 curbs on protests

Israeli minister quits government over COVID-19 curbs on protests

Azaf Zamir said, ‘my conscience does not allow me to stay in a government that prevents de facto protests.’ (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p689f

Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

Israeli minister quits government over COVID-19 curbs on protests

  • Azaf Zamir: ‘Even at its most difficult time, Netanyahu runs the country according to his own political interest’
  • Netanyahu has been facing protests over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and allegations of corruption
Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s tourism minister resigned on Friday in protest at a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the measure left him without a “shred of trust” in the veteran leader.
Azaf Zamir will be replaced by Orit Farkash Hacohen, a fellow member of the Blue and White party, a party spokeswoman said.
“My conscience does not allow me to stay in a government that prevents de facto protests,” Zamir said on Facebook. “Even at its most difficult time, Netanyahu runs the country according to his own political interest.”
Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, which forged a coalition government with Blue and White in May after a close election, called Zamir’s resignation an attempt to shore up support from liberal Israelis angry with the premier. Blue and White is led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a Netanyahu rival.
“Blue and White are sitting in a government while working against the government. It is time for them to decide whether to fight the disease, or fight the government,” Likud said on Twitter.
Netanyahu has been facing protests over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and allegations of corruption, which he denies.
Parliament on Wednesday approved a government-backed edict banning Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave coronavirus lockdown.
The government said it was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections, but critics said its intention was to block protests near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem.
Dozens protested in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Police said 12 were arrested over “public disturbances.”
Opinion polls show only about a quarter of the public has confidence in Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic, which had largely subsided during a March-May lockdown.
New COVID-19 cases in Israel have risen above 7,000 a day among its 9 million population, overtaxing some hospitals.

Topics: Israel Azaf Zamir Blue and White party Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Middle-East
Thousands of Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s residence
Middle-East
Israeli protesters tell Netanyahu to quit as coronavirus infections spike

Yemen kills three Al-Qaeda militants, captures two in raid in Mahra

Security men stand guard in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 October 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen kills three Al-Qaeda militants, captures two in raid in Mahra

  • Al-Qaeda in Yemen, also known as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or AQAP, has suffered fatal blows since early 2016 when Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces pushed them out of their main strongholds in southern Yemen
Updated 02 October 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni security forces, backed by the Arab coalition, killed three Al-Qaeda militants and captured two others in a raid on their hideout on Friday in Al-Ghaydah city, the capital of the western province of Mahra, local media and residents said.

Large explosions rocked many districts in the city of Al-Ghaydah on Friday morning as security forces raided a building, triggering a gunfire battle.

“The explosions began shaking the city at nearly 2.30 a.m. and lasted for nine hours,” a resident who preferred to remain anonymous told Arab News by telephone, adding that security authorities sealed off the area, preventing people from leaving their homes.

Army troops and security forces also intensified security measures and checkups at the province’s main entrances. Local media said that when security forces were about to storm the building, an Al-Qaeda militant blew up his explosive-laden belt, killing himself and two others.

Two other militants surrendered during the raid, local media reported. Mohammed Ali Yasser, the governor of Mahra, did not answer Arab News calls.

Al-Qaeda in Yemen, also known as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or AQAP, has suffered fatal blows since early 2016 when Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces pushed them out of their main strongholds in southern Yemen after killing a large number of their operatives. In 2015, the militants cashed in on the anarchy and security vacuum that ensued from the earlier military expansion of the Iranian-backed Houthis to seize control of the main cities in southern Yemen, including the city of Al-Mukalla, the capital of the southeastern province of Hadramout.

Prisoner swap
The internationally recognized government and pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Thursday swapped dozens of prisoners who were captured during fighting this year.

A local army officer told Arab News that the army released 21 separatists in exchange for 37 army soldiers, including Brig. Sayf Al-Ghoufesh, the commander of 115 Brigade in Abyan. “The prisoner swap took place in Sheikh Salem area in Abyan following a successful mediation,” the officer said.

In May, a major offensive by army troops triggered heavy fighting with STC forces in the southern province of Abyan and led to the death of dozens of troops on both sides. Despite the heavy fighting, neither the army nor the separatists managed to make any major military breakthrough. A Saud-led military committee is currently in the contested areas in Abyan to monitor a cease-fire agreed under the Riyadh Agreement.

Determination
Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdashi said on Thursday that army troops and allied tribesmen were determined to foil Iranian designs in Yemen and put an end to the Houthi coup against the internationally recognized government.

Inspecting liberated areas in the northern province of Jouf, Al-Maqdashi thanked the Arab coalition for its military support to the Yemeni army, adding that tribesmen in Marib, Jouf and Al-Bayda have shored up army troops in their continuing battle against the Houthis.

“Today we are more confident that our people will prevail and the Houthis and the Iranian project will not survive,” Al-Maqdashi said, according to the official news agency SABA.

 

Topics: Yemen Al-Qaeda

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,250 more mines in Yemen

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box
UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics
GESALO — helping Saudi and German businesses grow together for four decades
Pakistan shuts restaurants with no distancing
Yemen kills three Al-Qaeda militants, captures two in raid in Mahra

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.