You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani Hindus migrating to India for new life often return home disappointed

Pakistani Hindus migrating to India for new life often return home disappointed

Pakistani Hindus board a bus for Jodhpur after arriving at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 km from Amritsar, on Feb. 14, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vt3rk

Updated 02 October 2020
Naimat Khan

Pakistani Hindus migrating to India for new life often return home disappointed

  • India banned caste-based discrimination in 1955, but centuries-old biases against lower-caste groups, including Dalits, persist
  • The mysterious deaths in Jodhpur of 11 members of a Hindu migrant family has also put the spotlight on the plight of migrants from Pakistan
Updated 02 October 2020
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Last year, Nanak Ram, a Hindu, left his home in Mirpur Mathelo in southern Pakistan with the intention never to return.

Ram is one of what officials have estimated are hundreds of Pakistani Hindus who have recently migrated to India to be benefit from a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government introduced in 2019.

The new legislation laid out a path to legal immigration for Hindu migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

But just weeks into living in a village in the state of Rajasthan, Ram realized that India was not the Hindu paradise he and his 13 family members had crossed the border to join. And so last month, he finally returned home to the Pakistani province of Sindh, where a majority of the country’s Hindus live.

“We were hated for being Pakistanis,” Ram said. What made matters worse, he added, was that he came from a family of Dalits who rank at the lowest end of India’s ancient caste hierarchy.

India banned caste-based discrimination in 1955, but centuries-old biases against lower-caste groups, including Dalits, persist, making it harder for them to access education, jobs, and homes.

Ram Devi, Ram’s wife, said the family had remained locked in a house for almost a year, with little access to food or water.

“It was like a life in jail,” she said. “It felt like being freed from prison, when we landed in Pakistan.”

Millions of Hindus stayed back in Pakistan when Britain carved out the state from united India to create a Muslim homeland in 1947. Comprising more than 20 percent of the population at independence, Hindus now make up just over 1 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million people. Rights groups say the community has little access to housing, jobs, and government welfare and has routinely faced violence.

Modi’s long-held commitment to providing refuge has thus drawn more Hindus across the border in recent years. While the Pakistani ministries of interior and foreign affairs and the Indian high commission in Islamabad declined to share figures, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has estimated that around 8,000 people have migrated to India in the past five years.

Many have returned disappointed.

Prem Singh, a poor farmer from Ghotki in Sindh province, said he had moved to India last year only to return after eight months.

“When people would come to know that we were Pakistani, their attitude would immediately change,” he added.

Ram Singh, a farmer from Diplo in Pakistan’s Tharparkar desert, who sold his land and moved to Morbi city in Indian Gujarat, had a similar tale. 

“When I went (to India), we were locked in our homes, and couldn’t move to even see relatives in other parts of the state,” he said. Singh too has since returned.

Asad Iqbal Butt, the Sindh chief of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said local police took away migrants’ passports and other travel documents upon their arrival in India.

“When they think to return, they don’t have documents to travel back. When they apply for asylum, they fail and their savings are minted by lawyers,” he added.

The mysterious deaths in India of 11 members of a Hindu migrant family, whose bodies were found at a farmhouse in India’s Jodhpur district in Rajasthan state in August, has also put the spotlight on the plight of migrants from Pakistan.

The dead migrants’ family has accused India’s secret service of poisoning them, which Indian authorities deny. Relatives have since held small rallies in Sindh but last week, for the first time, they took their demonstration to the country’s capital, vowing to stage a sit-in near the Indian Embassy.

“Look at the Jodhpur incident where 11 members of a Dalit family who immigrated from Pakistan were poisoned to death,” said Surender Valasai, a Hindu lawmaker from the Pakistan People’s Party, repeating allegations by the migrants’ families. “This indicates that India discourages Dalits from Pakistan from seeking asylum.”

The Indian high commission in Islamabad did not respond to requests for a comment.

Topics: Pakistan India Hindu migrants

Related

Pakistan
Thousands oppose Indian citizenship for Hindu migrants

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

  • The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
  • European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days
Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: After Ankara announced that it has not published the full number of daily positive COVID-19 cases, European countries have begun revising their travel precautions regarding Turkey.

The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that official figures include only symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Oct. 1: “The Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, so we have updated our risk assessment for the country.”

Accordingly, Turkish travelers arriving in England and Scotland are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks starting from Oct. 3, officials said as they expanded their COVID-19 quarantine lists.

The penalty for breaching self-isolation rules has also been increased to £10,000 ($13,000).

Other European countries may follow suit over the fear that a huge spike in new cases had been covered up, experts say.

European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days, and do not allow the entry of Turkish citizens unless they have dual citizenship or residency permit.

“From the perspective of European countries, it is totally understandable to protect their own citizens from passengers arriving from risky countries,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“However, it is a massive blow for the Turkish travel industry and its economy and could place Turkey among untrustworthy countries.” 

Before the pandemic, Turkey ranked sixth in the world for the number of tourists it attracts, according to the UN World Tourism Organization figures.

Turkey’s divergence from the international norms for calculating its COVID-19 data has created a big concern about the government’s transparency and data processing, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

“There are international public health measures especially for airline travel. In these circumstances, any public health data processing or projection are void due to the Turkish data sharing and processing methods,” he said.

Turkey’s official COVID figures have long been disputed by medical organizations and opposition politicians. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey on Sept. 10 was about 20 times more than the official figures, according to a document that was recently revealed by opposition lawmaker Murat Emir.

Kocyildirim thinks that one of the main reasons for the current state of the outbreak in Turkey is the lack of robust data collecting and processing.

“I hope the Turkish Health Minister will apologize for his mistakes and will make a fresh start to create the core level of public trust,” he said.

Prof. Sonmez expects that other countries may also exempt Turkey from their travel corridor amid pandemic restrictions.

“From now on, all official figures are likely to be questioned and will spark concerns about the transparency of health management in Turkey,” he said.

Following Turkey’s announcement, WHO asked for more detailed information from the Turkish Health Ministry, and advised the country to isolate all positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic ones, in order to break the contagion effectively.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) responded to Koca’s revelations by releasing a statement saying, “We have been declaring this for six months. You haven’t run the process transparently. You have hidden the truth. You haven’t prevented the spread of the disease.”

Caghan Kizil, a neuroscience and genetics expert at Dresden University's Faculty of Medicine, noted that the main non-pharmaceutical prevention route for the pandemic is to reduce the community transmission of the virus by isolating all infected individuals and documenting all these cases. 

“As Turkey’s strategy was declared to be documenting only the hospitalized COVID cases, this poses a threat for the control of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases are capable of spreading the virus, and if these people are not documented or officially listed, the community virus load might be higher than anticipated. This will necessitate measures for other countries to protect themselves and therefore revisit their travel regulations for Turkey,” he told Arab News. 

Topics: Turkey UK Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkish government accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak
Turkey calls EU threat of sanctions ‘unconstructive’

Latest updates

An Iraqi father confronts militia in search for missing son
What We Are Buying Today: Zense
Liverpool coach voices fears over internationals
108,041 Umrah permits issued
What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.