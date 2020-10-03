MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,859 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said that 174 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,251.
Russia’s new coronavirus cases return to highest levels, near 10,000
https://arab.news/4ej7m
Russia’s new coronavirus cases return to highest levels, near 10,000
- Russia’s coronavirus crisis center also said that 174 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,859 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak.