Russia’s new coronavirus cases return to highest levels, near 10,000

Moscow authorities have extended school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. (AP)
Updated 03 October 2020
Reuters

  • Russia’s coronavirus crisis center also said that 174 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,859 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said that 174 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,251.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

8 charged in French cryptocurrency scheme to finance militants

Updated 03 October 2020
AP

  • French police arrested a total of 30 people around the country in the case
  • Hundreds of thousands of euros are thought to have been supplied via the network
PARIS: France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said Saturday that eight people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a complex scheme financing Islamic extremists in Syria through the use of cryptocurrencies.
Two suspects have been handed preliminary charges of financing terrorism and terrorist conspiracy in a judicial investigation opened Saturday. The same preliminary charges have been given to another suspect in a related case.
Five other people who have been charged with financing terrorism will be sent to trial by the end of the year, the statement said.
The prosecutor’s office said French police arrested a total of 30 people around the country in the case. Most were released without charges.
Earlier this week, a statement from the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said search warrants are out for the two main figures in the scheme, French militants who have likely been in northwestern Syria since 2013 and are suspected of creating “the architecture of this network of terrorism financing.”
The scheme was initially uncovered by a team within the French Economy Ministry that traces fiscal fraud, money laundering and terror financing.
This week’s police operation targeted a financing network that has been active since 2019. It was based mainly on the purchase in France of cryptocurrency coupons, details of which were transferred by secure messaging to militants in Syria, who could then retrieve the money through cryptocurrency platforms.
Hundreds of thousands of euros are thought to have been supplied via the network, benefiting members of Al-Qaeda still hiding out in Syria and also militants of the Daesh group.

Topics: cryptocurrency France Daesh

