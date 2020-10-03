You are here

Suicide attack kills at least 15 in east Afghanistan

A man carries an injured child at a hospital after a truck bomb blast, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Officials blame Taliban for bombing
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: At least 15 people including civilians were killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Saturday, the first major strike since direct talks between the Taliban and government negotiators started three weeks ago, officials said.

A raid outside a government building in eastern Nangarhar province took place after a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated at the entrance of the compound.

“Several armed attackers tried to enter the facility after the attack but were killed by security forces,” Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, told Arab News by phone. “Some school students are also among the dead. A mosque nearby was also damaged.” 

A purported video of the attack circulated on social media soon after the assault. It showed several rooms and parts of the main building damaged by the impact of the blast, which also destroyed several vehicles in the area to leave a deep crater.

Obaidullah Shinwari, a member of the provincial council, said the death toll could rise. Tariq Aryan, Interior Ministry spokesman in Kabul, said that nearly 40 people had been injured in the attack.

Despite no immediate claim of responsibility, Aryan said “it was the Taliban’s act” and called it a “major crime against the people of Afghanistan.”

Shah Hussien Murtazawi, an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, also blamed the Taliban for the attack. He accused the group of seeking “to gain concessions during the talks which began in Qatar on Sept. 12.”

He tweeted: “Since the inception of the talks the Taliban have carried out 650 attacks which, according to the Interior Ministry, have claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.”

The intra-Afghan talks are aimed at finding a negotiated settlement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The US is planning a complete withdrawal of troops by next spring, based on a deal signed with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this year.

The Taliban has yet to comment on Saturday’s attack, which comes amid an uptick in violence across the country despite the Doha discussions.

While the group has been behind several such attacks in the past, affiliates of Daesh, which also has some influence in Nangarhar, have carried out similar raids too.

Saturday’s incident was the first major one since the start of the Qatar talks.

“It would have dire and serious consequences on the process of the Qatar talks and the Taliban if it is proven the Taliban were behind this, or they come out and claim responsibility for it,” analyst Shafiq Hapal told Arab News. “There are internal and external spoilers who may use it as a pretext to derail the Qatar talks.”

The Taliban and government delegates have yet to devise a mechanism for the talks before setting a plan for it.

The absence of a breakthrough since the start of the talks forced US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who struck a deal with the Taliban, to fly to Qatar on Thursday for a meeting with negotiators from both sides.

During a trip to southeastern Paktika province on Saturday, Ghani said that the talks would produce results but that it “required patience.”

Topics: Afghanistan Suicide Attack Taliban

Updated 13 min 40 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s premier investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced on Saturday evening.
“Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case,” Adityanath’s office said in a Twitter post.
The family of the alleged gang-rape victim earlier demanded an investigation into her death.
The girl, from the country’s most marginalized caste, died in hospital two weeks after she was allegedly attacked by four upper-caste men from her village.
Police reports said that the brutal assault left her with a broken spine and her tongue cut out.
“We don’t trust the state government,” the victim’s sister-in-law told Arab News from Boolgarhi village, in the Hathras district of western Uttar Pradesh state.
“We want an investigation by the Supreme Court into the whole incident, and we also want punishment for those who cremated her body without our permission.”
It is forbidden under Indian law to disclose the identity of rape victims.
Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of the investigation into the case, which has caused outrage across India and sparked protests.
Police have been criticized over their alleged attempts to destroy evidence by cremating the young woman’s body in the early hours of Wednesday, against her family’s wishes. Her ashes were still on the ground on Saturday, with the family refusing to collect them.
“Why was the body not shown to us before the cremation? Why have the police denied us our rights to cremate the body with full honor?” her relative added. “How do we know that the body cremated on Wednesday was the girl’s body? I don’t trust the administration.”
Officials have sealed off Boolgarhi village since Wednesday, with no media allowed to enter the area. There are reports that police have also confiscated the mobile phones of some of the victim’s relatives.
“It’s true that the village has been turned into a fortress with the presence of a large number of police forces,” local journalist Dinesh Kushwaha told Arab News. “It’s also true that all the phones of the family members are with the local administration.” 
He said that journalists were, however, being allowed to enter the village from Saturday morning.
The hasty cremation and lack of sympathy toward the victim’s family have angered people.
On Saturday, the main opposition Congress Party continued with its protests.
The administration in Uttar Pradesh had senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrested on their way to the victim’s village. But police eventually allowed them to visit the family.
“I don’t accept the treatment meted out to the sweet little girl and her family,” Rahul tweeted. “This is not acceptable to anyone in India.”
The government accused Congress of playing politics.
“People are aware of Congress tactics … I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation, but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for politics and not for justice to the victim,” Smriti Irani, minister for women and child welfare, told the media.
But women’s rights activists said this was “an unprecedented situation never witnessed in independent India when a ruling party openly protects the culprits.”
“This is the brutal attack on the Dalit women by the feudal lobby of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Sucheta De, from the All India Democratic Women Association, told Arab News.
De said the local police’s declaration that the victim was not raped showed they were trying to “change the whole narrative” of the crime.
“All the democratic forces in the country should demand the resignation of Adityanath for his handling of the situation and his brazen defense of the culprits at the cost of the poor Dalit woman,” De added.
Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, wondered what kind of society India had become.
“A government which claims to promote Hindu ways of life does everything which is anti-religion and anti-humanity,” she told Arab News.
“Can you imagine the government brutalizes the family and the girl the second time when the poor soul was denied dignity in death? Why do you need to cremate the body in haste without handing it over to the family? Why do you need to shut the whole family in the village? I feel the government is trying to hide something. It seems complicit in the whole affair.”
On Saturday, 92 former bureaucrats wrote to Adityanath, blaming the government for “flouting human sentiments at will” and “rapidly disposing of evidence” in cases of offenses against the body.
The state government was accused of committing a “crime against humanity” with its conduct after the teenger’s death by one expert. 
“It is a clear case of an attempt to destroy the evidence,” Uttar Pradesh-based political analyst Ram Dutt Tripathi told Arab News.
“Why is the family being pressured to be silent? People are very resentful. The government is violating people’s fundamental rights and denying the family its fundamental rights.”

Topics: India rape

