Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, vies for the ball with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP)
Updated 04 October 2020
AP
AFP

  • Jorginho nets 2 Chelsea penalties after captain intervenes
Updated 04 October 2020
LONDON: Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the strength of guru Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League newcomers as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Leeds on Saturday.
At a rainy, empty Elland Road — due to coronavirus restrictions — Rodrigo came off the bench in the second half to equalize with his first goal since joining Leeds ahead of the season in a club-record transfer.

The Spaniard pounced on a mistake by City goalkeeper Ederson to turn the ball home from close range in the 59th minute.

It canceled out the 16th-minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who cut inside on the left edge of the penalty area and drove a low shot inside the far post.

Leeds are in fifth place on their return to the top division after 16 years. But 2018 and 2019 champion Manchester City are eight points behind leader Everton in 10th place, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Jorginho scored two penalties — the second after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stopped Tammy Abraham taking it — to complete a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea’s lead was secured by Ben Chilwell scoring on his league debut for Chelsea from Abraham’s flick-on in the 50th minute and the leftback’s cross set up Kurt Zouma for a header in the 66th.

Jorginho added the third from the penalty spot in the 78th after Abraham was tripped by Tyrick Mitchell at an empty Stamford Bridge.

Abraham hoped to get on the scoresheet when Kai Havertz was fouled by Mamadou Sakho. 

But the striker’s bid to take the spot kick was overruled by Azpilicueta intervening to hand the ball to Jorginho, who converted in the 82nd.

“No problems, it’s dealt with,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. 

“I want leaders and I don’t mind a bit of conflict. If Tammy wanted to take it because he wanted to goal ... then he can get put in his place a little bit.

“I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal but those are the rules. You don’t just jump ahead in the (penalty takers’) list.”

American forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench in 83rd for his first appearance since recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August.

Chelsea have seven points from four games and Palace is on six.

Leonardo hits back at Tuchel and says PSG have a ‘huge team’

Updated 04 October 2020
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain had no difficulties seeing off Angers in the opening game of the Ligue 1 weekend, but remarks by sporting director Leonardo after the 6-1 victory exposed smoldering problems within the club.

After the game on Friday night, in which Neymar, who scored twice, and Kylian Mbappe, who struck once, showed that the club’s stars can deliver, Leonardo spoke to journalists at the Parc des Princes and responded sharply to coach Thomas Tuchel’s criticism the day before of the club’s transfer activity.

Leonardo said that neither he nor the club “appreciated” Tuchel’s assertion that the PSG squad had been weakened since they reached the Champions League final in August.

“If someone is not happy, if he decides to stay, he must respect either the sports policy or the internal rules,” Leonardo said.

“You have to understand the moment we are all living through, these are very serious situations. Not understanding this situation, we didn’t like it. Now we’re going to address it internally.”

Tuchel complained on Thursday that the club had not done enough ahead of what promises to be an unusually demanding and compressed season. Leonardo responded that the problems created by the coronavirus extended beyond the playing field.

“Everybody has lost millions, it’s weird to talk about it. Nobody is buying, except in England, which is a world apart,” said Leonardo adding that the health crisis had cost PSG almost 100 million euros.

It was the first time that Leonardo has publicly criticized the coach, who he inherited when he took over in July 2019.

PSG won every domestic trophy available in France last season before losing narrowly to Bayern Munich in August’s Champions League final in Lisbon.

However, since the end of last season their captain Thiago Silva, all-time top scorer Edinson Cavani, right-back Thomas Meunier, striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and defensive starlet Tanguy Kouassi have left.

Apart from making Mauro Icardi’s loan move from Inter Milan into a permanent transfer, the only new arrivals are right-back Alessandro Florenzi, on loan from Roma, and third-choice goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier.

Tuchel said he wanted new signings.

“If we stay like this we can’t speak about having the same objectives,” the German said.

“Perhaps we can do it but we can’t ask for the same things from such a reduced squad when we will have to fight with teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, who have all been very strong in the transfer market.

“In a season like this, with players who will be playing a lot for their national teams, with the coronavirus, without a pre-season, with a schedule like we have, I am worried that we will pay the price in October, November, December and January.”

Leonardo said that Tuchel had to be prepared to work with the talent he had.

“I also didn’t like him saying that this team is weak. We’re talking about a huge team,” the Brazilian said.

“It’s not a question of the transfer window, but of form. To stay at this club, you have to be happy, with the desire to suffer for the club, the spirit of sacrifice, even if you’re going through a tough moment. If you can sign players, fine. If not, we’ll keep going. That’s the spirit we’re looking for.”

“We’ll try to be creative. I don’t know how it’s going to end. A lot of things can happen, like nothing. We are living in such a difficult time. This is not the time to buy.”

The disagreement promises three tense days before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

