Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeidah, Marib

Iran-backed Houthi gunmen have tried but failed to dislodge Yemeni government forces from Marib, say Yemen government officials. (AFP file photo)
  • Tribal leaders said the Houthis have deployed reinforcements to break government defenses in Marib, but they have made no progress
  • More than 23 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides in the most recent fighting for the oil-rich Marib
SANAA: Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Saturday fighting between government forces and Houthi militia has killed at least two dozen people in the past three days in Marib province and the key port city of Hodeida.
The officials said more than 23 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides in the most recent fighting for the oil-rich Marib.
Tribal leaders said the Houthis have deployed reinforcements to break government defenses in Marib, but they have made no progress.
Saudi-led forces have hit Houthi military convoys in the region’s desert, according to the tribal leaders.
In Hodeidah, fierce fighting erupted on Wednesday in the town of Durayhimi, just south of the strategic Hodeidah port, which handles about 70 prcent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, Yemeni officials said.
They said at least one civilian was killed and seven others were wounded in the clashes, which were described as the fiercest violence in months between government forces and the Houthis.
All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, as did the tribal leaders for fear of reprisals.
Hodeida was the scene of bloody fighting in 2018, before the warring sides signed a UN-brokered agreement in December that year that included a cease-fire in the port city and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners. But the deal was never fully implemented.
The war in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 112,000 people, including fighters and civilians.

Search is on for volunteers at Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

  • About 1,000 Saudi volunteers to be chosen for the expo
DUBAI: The search is on for volunteers for the Saudi Arabia pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will now be held from October next year until March 2022.

The pavilion, which will be manned by about 1,000 Saudi volunteers chosen for the expo, is expected to draw millions of visitors to exhibits showcasing the treasures and wonders of Saudi Arabia, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

“The volunteers will serve as cultural ambassadors for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this unique initiative, we aim to showcase the country’s talented Saudi citizens to the world,” Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Yabis, Commissioner-General and Project Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said in a statement.

“With its focus on the youth, who are the agents of change, the initiative will significantly advance our efforts to tell the story of a transformational Kingdom.”

Emirates Foundation has partnered with the Saudi Arabia pavilion to offer “Saudi nationals, both men and women, from 18 years and above, a chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

“Building youth capacities and supporting young people in discovering and developing their talents and skills with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and volunteering is integral to our mission. To do so for an event as momentous as Expo 2020 Dubai is particularly rewarding,” Ahmed Talib Al-Shamsi, acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, said.

