Saudi Arabia COVID-19 daily cases drop below 400 for first time in six months

Saudi Arabia's health ministry has reported 511 recoveries. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Downward trend continues as Kingdom continues to contain the virus
  • The country also confirmed 25 deaths in the 24 hour period
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday - the first time since April that the daily number was less than 400.

The figure raises the total number of cases to 336,387, the Kingdom’s health ministry said.

The country also confirmed 25 deaths over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,875.

The ministry said there had been a further 511 recoveries from the virus, raising the total number of people declared free from the virus to 321,485.

As Saudi Arabia continues to contain the threat of the coronavirus, 46,019 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of tests conducted so far to 6.63 million.

Of the total number of cases, 10,027 remain active and 955 people are in a critical condition.

Health ministry spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said the levels of critical cases are below the 1,000 mark, and in the last week, levels of the illness continued to decline, at a rate of more than 7 percent, compared to the previous week.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah and Makkah with 48 each, followed by the capital Riyadh with 29. Yanbu recorded 25 and Hafouf 24.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said the “cautious return has taken us in the right direction and the benefits have proven desirable.”

The figures come as pilgrims were allowed to start performing the Umrah pilgrimage after it was halted for six months due to the pandemic.

Al-Abd Al-Aly called on pilgrims to take necessary health precautions.

Houthi missile lands in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

RIYADH: A missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen landed on Sunday in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, a spokesperson for the Saudi Civil Defense, said a car was damaged from shrapnel but no one was harmed.
He said the missile was launched by the “Iranian-backed Houthi militia from inside the Yemeni territories toward one of the border villages in Al-Ardha governorate in Jazan.”
On Sept. 15, the Houthi militia launched a missile toward Jazan, injuring five people and damaging civilian property and three vehicles.
The Houthis have continuously targeted Saudi cities and civilian infrastructure from within Yemen.

