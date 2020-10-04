You are here

Paws for thought: Jordan to adopt two abused bears from Pakistan

Dr. Frank Goritz, head veterinarian at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Berlin, treats Suzi, the female bear at Islamabad Zoo, on Sept. 22. (Photo courtesy: IWMB)
A Himalayan bear, which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, steps out of its enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3, 2020. (AN photo)
Suzi, a female Himalayan bear which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, sits in her enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3. (AN photo)
SAIMA SHABBIR

  • Creatures only animals left at soon-to-close Islamabad Zoo
ISLAMABAD: Two Himalayan bears rejected by Pakistani zoos will be taken care of by the Jordanian government and housed in a sanctuary run by the Princess Alia Foundation, a wildlife official said on Saturday.
The badly abused dancing bears, who have torture marks and have had their teeth removed, were rescued from their captors years ago and moved to Islamabad Zoo.
Along with Kaavan the elephant, who is awaiting relocation to a sanctuary in Cambodia, the bears are the only animals left at the zoo, which is closing down.




Suzi, a female Himalayan bear which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, sits in her enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3. (AN photo)

“They (the bears) will be going to Jordan because of the facilitation by the Jordanian government,” the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman Dr. Anees ur Rehman told Arab News. “The bear sanctuary is looked after by the (Jordanian) king’s aunt, Princess Alia, and she has given us an import permit within a day.”
He said that the IWMB was awaiting clearance from the Pakistani government and that the bears were expected to leave for Jordan within the next few weeks.
The sanctuary, Al-Ma’wa Wildlife Reserve, was established in 2011 by the Princess Alia Foundation and the international animal welfare group Four Paws in Jerash, northern Jordan. It houses wild and exotic animals who have been rescued from traffickers, abusive owners or poorly run zoos.


Following the deaths of several animals at Islamabad Zoo, reportedly due to negligence, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered that the bears be relocated.
“Actually, we had requested other zoos and sanctuaries in the country if they could take these bears,” Rehman said. “There is a bear sanctuary in Pakistan, but no one was ready to take them.” He added that the female bear, Suzi, was injured and needed treatment that local vets had been unable to provide.
But a Four Paws team came to Pakistan in late September to help treat her and now both animals are being saved by being relocated.




A Himalayan bear, which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, steps out of its enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3, 2020. (AN photo)

“They cleaned it (the wound) and dressed it,” Rehman said. “They have given her antibiotics and changed her diet with high-quality food. It is amazing that the wound, which was not healing during the last one-and-a-half years, has completely healed.” 
Four Paws coordinator Haniya Tariq said the bears were not properly looked after at Islamabad Zoo.
“The bears, especially Suzi, were living in very bad conditions before the arrival of the Four Paws team from Austria,” Tariq told Arab News. “Her diet was entirely unsuitable. Milk was causing diarrhea. She was unhappy. Her nails were grown so much that she could not walk properly. After surgery, Suzi is now living in the lion’s enclosure where there is water and grass for her to roam around. It’s still not ideal, obviously, but the wound is fully healed. Their diet has been changed now, it’s a mix of good fruits and honey.”

Dubai attempts to launch world’s largest fountain

Updated 04 October 2020
Arab News

  • The Palm Fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 meters
  • The fountain will attempt a Guinness World Record title on Oct. 22
DUBAI: The Pointe, a waterfront complex of upscale shops, restaurants and entertainment, by Nakheel Malls, is preparing to launch the world’s largest fountain in Dubai.
“The Palm Fountain,” the latest tourist attraction at The Palm Jumeirah, is seeking to break a Guinness World Records title on Thursday, Oct. 22 during its inaugural launch event, which will be open to the public.
Spread over 14,000 square feet of sea water, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 meters and come alive with more than 3,000 LED lights.
“The attraction is the only multicolored fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of the emirates’ resurgence and ambition to aim for the sky,” The Pointe and Nakheel Malls said in a joint statement.
Nakheel Malls Managing Director Omar Khoory said that the fountain was “a celebration of Dubai’s resilience” and “a testament to our commitment to support retailers and push boundaries to provide our customers with unique experiences.”
Thursday’s event will include a day of activities and competitions. A concert will begin at 4 p.m. local time featuring multiple DJ sets, dance performances and firework displays.

Ahmed Al-KHajja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The Palm Fountain is yet another incredible addition to Dubai’s list of world-famous landmarks and is sure to be a big draw among residents and visitors alike.
“Its launch further cements the city’s status as a must-visit destination where guests from around the world can experience the best sights and sounds as well as unrivalled retail and tourist spaces,” he said.
The Palm Fountain will have 20 bespoke shows. Five different shows will run daily between sunset and midnight (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) with an array of popular songs including local, pop, classical and international music.
Beijing Water Design Technology cooperated in the design, construction and operation of The Palm Fountain. Its chairman, Xin Su, described it as “an extraordinary feat,” adding: “As one of China’s largest fountain specialists, this project was unique for us as we had the opportunity to tackle many firsts in ingenuity” and the “very best technology and expertise were utilized to bring this to life.”
Guinness World Records said that the fountain was a great addition to the long list of attractions that made Dubai iconic.
Shaddy Gaad, Guinness World Records senior marketing manager for the MENA region, said the organization was in the “process of verifying the largest fountain and they look forward to hopefully seeing this world-class landmark being declared Officially Amazing™.”

