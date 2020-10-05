You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix India releases 3 episodes of ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ amid legal tussle

Netflix India releases 3 episodes of ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ amid legal tussle

Some Netflix shows in India have faced court challenges and police complaints for obscenity or for hurting religious sentiments. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnu3q

Updated 05 October 2020
Reuters

Netflix India releases 3 episodes of ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ amid legal tussle

  • Netflix earlier suspended the show’s release after an order from the Araria district court in eastern Bihar state
  • Some Netflix shows in India have faced court challenges and police complaints
Updated 05 October 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: Netflix has partially released its much-awaited series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction over the weekend, a lawyer representing Netflix said on Monday.
The “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweler Nirav Modi was set for release last month.
Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, suspended the show’s release after an order from the Araria district court in eastern Bihar state where the Sahara group argued it would damage Roy’s reputation.
Late on Saturday, the court lifted the injunction, said Amit Shrivastava, a lawyer for Netflix. He declined to comment further and it was not immediately clear why the court overturned its previous order. The official order is yet to be released.
Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for Sahara also did not respond. Roy is currently on bail, having been ordered by a court to repay billions of dollars to investors in a scheme which was found to be illegal. Roy denied wrongdoing in the case and his counsel has said he already has repaid investors.
Some Netflix shows in India have faced court challenges and police complaints for obscenity or for hurting religious sentiments.
The ongoing legal spat is among the most high-profile ones Netflix has faced in India, one of its key growth markets.
The streaming company had argued that halting the show’s release “freezes free speech” and hurts the company financially, Reuters has reported.
On Monday, Netflix made three of the four episodes in the series available on its app for viewers in India. The episode focusing on Raju was unavailable.
Raju, who was accused of a $1 billion accounting fraud more than a decade ago, has obtained a separate injunction on its telecast from a court in south India. The case would be heard later on Monday, A Venkatesh, a lawyer for Raju, told Reuters.
The other two tycoons – Modi and Mallya – are facing extradition attempts and are currently in the United Kingdom. Both have denied wrongdoing.

Topics: media India Netflix

Related

Business & Economy
Netflix in talks to source local Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18
Business & Economy
Streaming titans seek passage to India for new growth

Saudi Red Sea Film Festival open for new challenge

Updated 05 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Saudi Red Sea Film Festival open for new challenge

  • 48-hour challenge: festival is inviting aspiring filmmakers – Saudis or residents – between the ages of 18 and 25
Updated 05 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The Red Sea International Film Festival, in collaboration with Alliance Française and film and TV school La Fémis, has announced that applications for its 48-hour film challenge are open.

The festival was set to kick off earlier this year with its inaugural event on March 12, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“It has become clear that the idea of hosting a physical event in 2020 with no social distancing measures in place is remiss. For this reason, we are declaring the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival as a ‘Label Edition’,” the organizers said in a statement.

“We want to thank all the filmmakers, juries, industry teams, staff and partners. We would also like to let you know that our new thinking is to host the 2nd edition of The Red Sea Film Festival in the second half of 2021.”

The statement said in the meantime, the Red Sea Film Foundation will continue to support the burgeoning Saudi film industry, as well as local and regional filmmakers. 

With its 48-hour challenge, the festival is inviting aspiring filmmakers — Saudis or residents — between the ages of 18 and 25.

Those interested can apply in teams of a minimum of two and maximum of five people. The team leader, either the director or scriptwriter, should be a Saudi national.

The application form requests details such as why applicants want to participate, how they spent their time under lockdown, a short script and links to previous work.

Once accepted, applicants will undergo three days of technical workshops and mentorship prior to the two-day shoot, which will take place on Oct. 22 and 24. The final result should be a short film that is three to six minutes long.

There is no restriction on whether the film is a documentary, fiction, non-fiction or narrative, but applicants have to choose from one of the following themes: Decoding playing, creating or thinking.

They also have to choose from one of the following sub-themes: Memory, time, technology or breath.

Twenty-four hours before the challenge, all shortlisted teams will be presented with a new element that they will have to include in their film.

The two winning team leaders will be awarded the “48Hr Film Challenge Trophy” and a residency at La Fémis in France in 2021.

Topics: film Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi Arabia

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea International Film Festival announces 12 winning projects
Saudi Arabia
Film submissions open for Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival

Latest updates

Prince Charles visits Kuwait to express condolences on emir’s death
Iran hits record high 235 virus deaths
Turkish trip ends in tragedy for Northern Ireland trio
Paris on maximum coronavirus alert
Turkish drill ship heads back home from Cyprus waters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.