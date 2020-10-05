Saudi wind farm’s progress heralds a new era in clean energy

You are here

Saudi Arabia has moved a step closer to becoming the Middle East’s pace-setter in green energy and sustainability, with the delivery of the first consignment of turbines for a 400-megawatt wind-power plant. (Shutterstock))
  • Key construction milestone crossed with delivery of 20 turbines for Kingdom’s utility-scale wind farm in Al-Jouf
  • Kingdom’s renewable energy sector could create up to 750,000 jobs over the next decade, say business leaders
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has moved a step closer to becoming the Middle East’s pace-setter in green energy and sustainability, with the delivery of the first consignment of turbines for a 400-megawatt wind-power plant.

Manufactured by the Danish company Vestas, 20 turbines for the $500 million Dumat Al-Jandal wind farm arrived recently at Duba port.

Saudi Arabia’s first utility-scale wind-power source, Dumat Al-Jandal is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables of France in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar. Once operational, it will the largest wind farm in the Middle East.

Construction work commenced last August and commercial operations are due to start in the first quarter of 2022. Masdar and EDF Renewables respectively own 49 and 51 percent of the Dumat Al-Jandal project.

“We are proud to be among the first contributors to the Kingdom’s clean energy transition, working in collaboration with Nesma Holding,” said Yousif Al-Ali, executive director of Masdar. “When operational, Dumat Al-Jandal will displace 885,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, while generating electricity to power 70,000 homes.”

The turbines comprise towers, blades and nacelles, which will be assembled at the project site, 900 kilometers north of Riyadh in the Al-Jouf region. The project will include 99 Vestas wind turbines, each with a hub height of 130 meters and rotor diameter of 150 meters.

Vestas, which has over 40 years of experience in the wind industry and 115 gigawatts of installed capacity worldwide, brings expertise to support the region in its transition to a decarbonized and decentralized energy system.




Saudi Arabia’s first utility-scale wind-power source, Dumat Al-Jandal is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables of France in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar. (Supplied/Masdar)

“Saudi Arabia is ready to make that transition and to become a beacon of green energy and sustainability for the rest of its neighboring countries to follow suit,” said Muhamed Bou-Zeid, general manager of Vestas Middle East and North Africa.

He described the delivery of the first batch of wind turbines as a major milestone in Dumat Al-Jandal’s development as well as in Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program.

“The ongoing progress at the wind farm site has largely been made possible by the Kingdom and its governmental authorities, which have graciously and wholeheartedly supported the consortium under the auspices of the National Renewable Energy Program,” he told Arab News.

The Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy awarded the project to the EDF Renewables-Masdar consortium in January 2019 after a competitive tender.

INNUMBERS

Saudi Wind Farms

* 400MW Capacity of Dumal Al-Jandal plan.

* $500m Estimated investment.

* 2019 Start of project construction.

* 16GW KSA’s wind-energy target for 2030.

Its tariff of $21.3 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest bid submitted, was reduced to $19.9/MWh at financial close, making Dumat Al-Jandal the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world.

“Not only will Dumat Al-Jandal provide power to support the Kingdom’s economic growth plans, but it will deliver valuable employment, training and economic opportunities to Saudis, especially in Al-Jouf,” Al-Ali said. “The project will advance Saudization goals of employing Saudi nationals and leave a positive impact on Al-Jouf.”

Materials for the farm will be bought locally, creating employment and training opportunities for Saudis to develop expertise and technological knowledge. “In this way, the project will help accelerate the Kingdom’s transition to a knowledge-based economy,” he added.

According to the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, the development of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector could create up to 750,000 jobs over the next decade, as the Kingdom pushes to generate 7 percent of its total electricity output from renewables by 2030.

It will also benefit from a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, the Kingdom’s power generation and distribution company.




Renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, are planned across more than 35 parks in Saudi Arabia by 2030. (AFP via Getty Images/File Photo)

“Dumat Al-Jandal is committed to achieving a lasting positive community impact through procuring skills and materials in Saudi Arabia, supporting local jobs and businesses, and accelerating knowledge transfer,” said Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar.

Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy program aims to contribute to a sustainable future, preserve non-renewable fossil fuel resources and safeguard the Kingdom’s international energy leadership, according to the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy. That way, the program aims to ensure greater long-term global energy market stability.

Renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, are planned across more than 35 parks in Saudi Arabia by 2030. “The Kingdom is blessed with an abundance of energy sources such as wind, sun and fossil fuels,” Al-Ali said.

“Such a diversified supply of energy can be used strategically to generate significant returns. For example, if solar and wind energy technologies can be used to generate electricity, the Kingdom can benefit by using fossil fuels in other applications that enhance economic performance.”

The project is aligned “perfectly” with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as it would significantly increase the contribution of renewable energy within the country’s overall energy mix and foster diversification of energy resources, Al-Ali said.




The Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy awarded the project to the EDF Renewables-Masdar consortium in January 2019 after a competitive tender. (Supplied/Masdar)

Osama bin Abdulwahab Khawandanah, chief executive officer of the Saudi Power Procurement Company, responsible for purchasing the entire output, said Dumat Al-Jandal was its first wind-energy project that would produce electricity at scale. 

“As a key project under the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative, it is playing a crucial role in diversifying Saudi Arabia’s power mix sustainably,” he said. “The wind farm reflects our strong partnership with the private sector and the commercial viability of wind energy. This enables us to establish a competitive renewable energy sector in the Kingdom while reducing our carbon emissions in line with Vision 2030.”

Masdar continues to advance strategic projects to support the country’s renewable energy sector. At the beginning of 2019, the organization had set a target of doubling its renewable capacity — then at 4 gigawatts — within five years. With key projects such as Dumat-Al Jandal, it now expects to exceed that target before the end of 2020 ­— that is, within two years.

“There is no doubt that the Saudi market is one of the most important, not only in the region but globally,” Al-Ali told Arab News. “The Saudi market is highly attractive to clean energy developers because it is characterized by sufficient flexibility and attractive policies, which let developers submit competitive tenders and bids.”

Masdar has submitted proposals for other solar and wind-energy projects across Saudi Arabia, he said. “This reflects our commitment to the Saudi market and our confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to become a hub for large-scale renewable energy projects that are commercially viable.”

Saudi Education Ministry weighs distance learning with return to classroom

  • Classes are being held online to ensure social distancing and curb the spread of the virus.
JEDDAH: Parents of school-age children in the Kingdom are anxiously waiting for the news about the reopening of schools as many of them are concerned about the upcoming flu season and the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh said his ministry evaluated the remote educational process after 5 weeks of its implementation since the beginning of the school year and submitted the results to the higher authorities and the Health Ministry to decide whether to return to traditional schooling or continue with distance learning.

The school year in the Kingdom began on Aug. 30. Due to the pandemic, classes are being held online to ensure social distancing and curb the spread of the virus.

The wait is keeping parents on their toes as many have already adjusted to home schooling their children and are now afraid of what to expect next especially given the rise in cases after the resumption of schools in the UK, US and other countries.

According to Al-Sheikh, distance learning has now become a strategic option for the future, requiring continuous development.

Some parents believe that classroom learning is more effective, but they are reluctant to send their children back to schools for fear they might contract COVID-19.

“I am hesitant to have them go back to school. In the classroom, they focus better and absorb more information. At the same time, I’m scared because children’s immune systems are weak and still developing, so they contract viruses quickly. I would prefer it if they continue this semester electronically,” said Dina Al-Nahari, mother of two daughters aged 8 and 5.

Online learning carries some disadvantages, such as technical glitches, audiovisual problems or internet connectivity issues.

“It is a good platform, but there were a few shortcomings in certain classes. Some teachers rely on videos to give examples and when students have a question, sometimes the teacher cannot hear them,” Al-Nahari told Arab News.

“My daughters relied on me more to explain certain chapters. I would come home from work at 2:30 p.m. and immediately log onto the platform. The girls would mute their microphones to ask me what was being displayed, and I would explain it to them.”

Dr. Rafat Mosalli, an associate professor of pediatrics at Umm Al-Qura University, said there has not been any evidence that primary schools are the main source of COVID-19 infections in children.

He advised parents to tackle the issue calmly.

“School closures have had a negative impact on children’s health — their educational, physical, psychosocial and mental development — as well as on family wellness and the overall economy,” he told Arab News.

“As we enter the second semester (of online learning), children are psychologically accustomed to the house now,” said Mosalli.

“Children fear the image they have created in their minds about the virus, which they see as a monster. They are consumed by the idea that they might be harmed greatly by the virus. It is a global psychological problem.

“Whether a child can go back to school depends on their health condition, the current transmission rate of COVID-19 within our community, and the protective measures that schools, the health sector and the community have put in place to reduce the risk of transmission — all of which are very satisfactory,” he said.

“Children who are suffering from certain conditions such as asthma, obesity, cancer or premature babies with weak immune systems are at higher risk of developing severe diseases than children without other health conditions,” Mosalli said.

He said children under the age of 14 represent less than 8 percent of the reported cases worldwide, with fewer deaths.

“The symptoms are usually mild. We still need further international and national studies to better understand transmission of the virus in this age group,” Mosalli said.

While current evidence suggests the risk of complication and death in children is lower overall than for adults, special precautions still need be taken to minimize the risk of infection among children.

“The overall benefits of returning to school should also be considered,” Mosalli added.
 

