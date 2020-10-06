You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Place of Many Moods

Updated 06 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Place of Many Moods

Updated 06 October 2020
Arab News

Author: Dipti Khera

In the long 18th century, artists from Udaipur, a city of lakes in northwestern India, specialized in depicting the vivid sensory ambience of its historic palaces, reservoirs, temples, bazaars, and durbars. As Mughal imperial authority weakened by the late 1600s and the British colonial economy became paramount by the 1830s, new patrons and mobile professionals reshaped urban cultures and artistic genres across early modern India. The Place of Many Moods explores how Udaipur’s artworks—monumental court paintings, royal portraits, Jain letter scrolls, devotional manuscripts, cartographic artifacts, and architectural drawings—represent the period’s major aesthetic, intellectual, and political shifts. Dipti Khera shows that these immersive objects powerfully convey the bhava—the feel, emotion, and mood—of specific places, revealing visions of pleasure, plenitude, and praise. These memorialized moods confront the ways colonial histories have recounted Oriental decadence, shaping how a culture and time are perceived.

 

 

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

The Quiet Americans chronicles the exploits of four spies — Michael Burke, a charming former football star fallen on hard times, Frank Wisner, the scion of a wealthy family, Peter Sichel, a sophisticated German Jew, and Edward Lansdale, a brilliant ad executive.

The intertwined lives of these men began in a common purpose of defending freedom, but the ravages of the Cold War led them to different fates.

Scott Anderson, a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and author of several books, including Lawrence in Arabia, follows the story of the four CIA operatives from their heady early exploits through their government’s ultimate betrayal of its own idealism.

Anderson is a veteran war correspondent who has reported from Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Chechnya, Sudan, Bosnia, El Salvador, and many other strife-torn countries.

“Anderson, whose own father once helped create foreign paramilitary squads as an adviser to the Agency for International Development, casts his characters’ narrative as a tragedy, both personal and national,” Kevin Peraino said in a review for The New York Times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

