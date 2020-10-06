You are here

Philippine Airlines to cut up to 2,700 jobs due to COVID impact

PAL is running less than 15 percent of its normal number of daily flights. (AFP)
Updated 06 October 2020
Reuters

  • Travel remains at very low levels compared with before the pandemic
MANILA: Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL) said on Monday it is cutting up to a third of its workforce, or around 2,700 jobs, as the aviation sector continues to suffer from pandemic-driven travel curbs.
The Southeast Asian nation’s carriers, which halted operations in mid-March as President Rodrigo Duterte imposed one of the world’s strictest and longest coronavirus lockdowns, are slowly ramping up operations.
“The collapse in travel demand and persistent travel restrictions on most global and domestic routes have made retrenchment inevitable,” PAL said in a statement.
The retrenchment program this quarter could cover up to 35 percent of its roughly 7,800 personnel, it added.
PAL is running less than 15 percent of its normal number of daily flights eight months after the Philippine government imposed travel curbs.
The loss-making carrier, partly owned by Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc, lost roughly $1 billion in revenues in March to May when the company suspended its operations because of a travel ban.
Elsewhere in the world, Virgin Atlantic started testing cabin crew and pilots for COVID-19 on some flights, as industry hopes grow the British government is close to allowing more widespread airport testing that could help the country’s travel sector recover.
Virgin Atlantic, which needed a rescue deal to help it survive the pandemic, said it would offer pilots and crew a test before they depart from Heathrow Airport with results provided in 30 minutes, to help give passengers confidence about flying.
Virgin and other UK-based Airlines including British Airways and easyJet are desperate for passenger numbers to rise but say demand is being held back by Britain’s 14-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries.
They have been calling for COVID-19 tests at airports as an alternative.
Stephen Barclay, Britain’s deputy finance minister, suggested on Saturday that an announcement from Transport Minister Grant Shapps and Health Minister Matt Hancock on airport testing could come “in the coming days.”
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman did not confirm this timeline when asked on Monday.

“Work is ongoing with clinicians and health experts on the practicalities on using testing to reduce the self isolation period for international arrivals and we remain in regular contact with the sector,” the spokesman told reporters.
Travel remains at very low levels compared with before the pandemic. In August, Britain’s busiest airport, Heathrow, saw fewer than a fifth of the number of passengers it usually does.
Barclay told the discussion at the Conservative Party’s annual conference that the government had been looking at airport testing in Germany, where a negative test allows travelers to be released early from quarantine restrictions.
Virgin said it would start the testing on pilots and crews on flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong first.

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
AP

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

  • Slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
AP

MITO, Japan: Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi.
At an online meeting that began Tuesday, Japan is seeking to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna by 20 percent.
A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation experts worry that the capture of small fish used for farming bluefin tuna is may be putting the recovery of the species in peril.
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission includes more than two dozen countries that collaborate to manage fisheries on the high seas and curb illegal and unauthorized fishing and other activities that endanger highly migratory species such as the Pacific bluefin.
Countries participating in management of the Pacific bluefin committed in 2017 to reducing their catches to help return the species to 20 percent of its historic size by 2034.
Japan plays a critical role in the survival of the species not just because of its huge appetite for the fish. The Pacific bluefin spawns almost entirely in seas near Japan and Korea. Japanese fishermen also capture small tuna to be farmed to maturity, although the number of traditional artisanal fishermen has fallen in recent years as younger Japanese choose not to engage in such dangerous and difficult work.
The latest data show the spawning stock biomass of the Pacific bluefin, an indicator of the fish’s ability to reproduce at a sustainable level, rising to about 28,000 metric tons in 2018 from 10,837 metric tons in 2010.
That is still less than half the estimate for 1995 of a spawning stock biomass of 62,784 metric tons. It puts the species at about 4.5 percent of the baseline level it would be at if there were no fishing at all, up from 4 percent several years ago.
Demand for bluefin tuna is such that any progress draws pressure for bigger catches. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council granted certification for a Japanese fishery’s Atlantic bluefin, over conservationists’ objections that such a move might hinder its long-term recovery.
In 2019, Japan reported a catch of 3,757 tons of smaller tuna and 5,132 of larger tuna, according to documents prepared for the online meeting. To comply with its limits, it transferred 250 tons of its catch quota for smaller Pacific bluefin to its limit for the larger ones.
The Japanese proposal to raise catch quotas would enable it to catch 801 more tons of smaller fish, under 30 kilograms, and 976 more tons of larger ones.
A similar proposal was rejected by the committee last year.
A key issue is the unpredictability of each year’s rate of “recruitment,” or reproduction for the bluefin, the Pew Charitable Trust said in a release urging participants in the meeting to again turn down the plan.
The 2017 recovery plan was “only the bare minimum required to help this species,” said Grantly Galland, a officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ international fisheries team.
“Clearly, increasing the catch limit now would undo the small gains that have been made and delay or derail any chance of Pacific bluefin’s recovery,” Galland said.

