  Indonesia in talks with Tesla on potential investment

Indonesia in talks with Tesla on potential investment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Updated 06 October 2020
  • Tesla is looking to ramp up production of trucks and solar projects
Updated 06 October 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s government is in early discussions with electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc. about a potential investment in the Southeast Asia country, a major producer of nickel, an official said.

Indonesia is keen to develop a full supply chain for nickel at home, especially for extracting battery chemicals, making batteries and eventually building EVs.
It has stopped exports of unprocessed nickel ore to support investment in its domestic industries.
Ayodhia Kalake, a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment, said Tesla had reached out to the government informally about a possible venture, but he did not specify what it had in mind.
“It was still an early discussion and was not detailed yet,” Ayodhia said in a statement on Monday.
“We need further discussion with Tesla,” he said, adding that Indonesia has a number of incentives for investment in EVs.
Indonesia last month said it had secured a deal to build a lithium battery plant in the country with South Korean LG Chem Ltd. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL).
Tesla is looking to ramp up production of trucks and solar projects and its boss Elon Musk earlier this year urged miners to produce more nickel and offered “giant,” long-term contracts if mined “efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way.”
While EVs are expected to help reduce global carbon emission, activists are concerned that production of EV parts and increased mining may damage the environment.
An Indonesian nickel smelting project being built by China’s Tsingshan Group and partners to produce battery-grade chemicals withdrew a request to dispose of waste in the ocean, a government official said on Friday.

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

Updated 06 October 2020
  • Slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing
Updated 06 October 2020
MITO, Japan: Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi.
At an online meeting that began Tuesday, Japan is seeking to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna by 20 percent.
A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation experts worry that the capture of small fish used for farming bluefin tuna is may be putting the recovery of the species in peril.
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission includes more than two dozen countries that collaborate to manage fisheries on the high seas and curb illegal and unauthorized fishing and other activities that endanger highly migratory species such as the Pacific bluefin.
Countries participating in management of the Pacific bluefin committed in 2017 to reducing their catches to help return the species to 20 percent of its historic size by 2034.
Japan plays a critical role in the survival of the species not just because of its huge appetite for the fish. The Pacific bluefin spawns almost entirely in seas near Japan and Korea. Japanese fishermen also capture small tuna to be farmed to maturity, although the number of traditional artisanal fishermen has fallen in recent years as younger Japanese choose not to engage in such dangerous and difficult work.
The latest data show the spawning stock biomass of the Pacific bluefin, an indicator of the fish’s ability to reproduce at a sustainable level, rising to about 28,000 metric tons in 2018 from 10,837 metric tons in 2010.
That is still less than half the estimate for 1995 of a spawning stock biomass of 62,784 metric tons. It puts the species at about 4.5 percent of the baseline level it would be at if there were no fishing at all, up from 4 percent several years ago.
Demand for bluefin tuna is such that any progress draws pressure for bigger catches. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council granted certification for a Japanese fishery’s Atlantic bluefin, over conservationists’ objections that such a move might hinder its long-term recovery.
In 2019, Japan reported a catch of 3,757 tons of smaller tuna and 5,132 of larger tuna, according to documents prepared for the online meeting. To comply with its limits, it transferred 250 tons of its catch quota for smaller Pacific bluefin to its limit for the larger ones.
The Japanese proposal to raise catch quotas would enable it to catch 801 more tons of smaller fish, under 30 kilograms, and 976 more tons of larger ones.
A similar proposal was rejected by the committee last year.
A key issue is the unpredictability of each year’s rate of “recruitment,” or reproduction for the bluefin, the Pew Charitable Trust said in a release urging participants in the meeting to again turn down the plan.
The 2017 recovery plan was “only the bare minimum required to help this species,” said Grantly Galland, a officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ international fisheries team.
“Clearly, increasing the catch limit now would undo the small gains that have been made and delay or derail any chance of Pacific bluefin’s recovery,” Galland said.

