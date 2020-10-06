You are here

Turkey decries ‘double standard’ after Canada halts drone tech sales

Turkey on October 4 condemned what it said were attacks on civilians by Armenian forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja in the conflict over disputed breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh. (File/AFP)
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Canada’s decision to suspend exports of some military technology over allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shows a double standard, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
“Turkey expects Canada to follow a policy free of double standards and to act without being influenced from those opposed to Turkey,” the ministry said in a statement.
“There is no explanation of blocking defense equipment exports to a NATO ally while ... Canada does not see any harm in exporting arms to countries that have military involvement in the crisis in Yemen,” it said.
Turkey carefully sticks to its obligations under its comprehensive export-control regime, the ministry added.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it investigates whether it was used by Azeri forces in more than a week of fierce clashes with Armenia.
Turkey has in the past supplied drones to Azerbaijan and has repeated it stands firmly beside its close ally in the conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Canadian arms control group Project Ploughshares says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc. .
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacking civilian areas and hundreds of people have been killed in the deadliest clashes in the region for more than 25 years. NATO has urged an immediate cease-fire.

DUBAI: All polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits being used to diagnose possible coronavirus infection are safe and have not been exposed to contamination that would compromise accuracy, Jordan’s health ministry has said.

The government was reacting to earlier claims by a Jordanian Society of Genetic Engineers‎ official that the PCR kits used by the health ministry were tainted with coronavirus, which resulted in a spike in cases over recent weeks, state news agency Petra reported.

Asia Adwan, the director of the ministry’s laboratories division, said claims surrounding the safety and accuracy of the PCR testing had a detrimental impact on efforts exerted to fight the pandemic, which he said was in violation of Jordan’s Defense Order No. 8 issued on April 15, 2020.

The order includes a provision prohibiting people from publishing, re-publishing or circulating any information – including via any form of media, including social media – about the pandemic that would create fear among members of the public.

Adwan also rationalized that if the PCR kits have been contaminated with the virus, then all tests conducted would have returned positive results, which was contrary to actual daily testing that showed mostly negative results.

Meanwhile areas in Amman, Mafraq and Jerash meanwhile will be placed under full lockdown early Wednesday for a week after a spike in clustered coronavirus cases.

