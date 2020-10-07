You are here

  UAE reports 1,046 coronavirus infections, one death

UAE reports 1,046 coronavirus infections, one death

A stewardess of an Emirates Airlines flight from London arrives at Dubai International Airport amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (File/AFP)
  • Dubai Economy issued 5 fines and 7 warnings to others
  • Kuwait records 475 cases and 7 deaths, Oman reports 1,651 cases and 10 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Wednesday recorded 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 101,840, while the death toll rose to 436.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.
However, it has also become the first country, among countries with a population of over one million, where the number of coronavirus tests has exceeded the population, with around 10.4 million tests conducted so far since the pandemic emerged.
The ministry also said 1,154 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 91,710.
Abu Dhabi police said they recorded 1,252 violations against anti-COVID-19 rules that ban or restrict meetings and gatherings.

The organizers were fined 10,000 dirhams and those who attended were fined 5,000 dirhams, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Dubai Economy issued fines to five businesses and warned seven other shops for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Meanwhile, Ras Al-Khaimah’s (RAK) Tourism Development Authority claimed it would be the first global destination to provide free coronavirus PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests for international visitors.


The testing, which will be subsidized by the authority, will be available until the end of the year.
“As travel corridors begin to open up, we will continue to incorporate and implement global best practices into our efforts to safeguard against the spread of the pandemic,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of the authority.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 475 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 108,743, while the death toll stood at 639 after seven new deaths were registered.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 1,651 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total to 103,465, with 1,000 respectively.

 

In Bahrain, 456 new confirmed cases were reported and no deaths, with the death toll currently 262. 

Jordan's king appoints veteran diplomat Bisher Al-Khasawneh prime minister

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday appointed veteran diplomat and palace aide Bisher Al-Khasawneh as the new prime minister, days after accepting the resignation of Omar Al-Razzaz, the royal palace said.
The monarch dissolved parliament on Sept. 27 at the end of its four-year term, a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.
In a letter of designation, the king said he entrusted Al-Khasawneh, who has been a palace advisor since last year after a career mostly spent as a diplomat and peace negotiator with Israel, to form a cabinet of qualified ministers who would rise to the country's challenges.
Al-Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections due on Nov. 10 whose outcome is expected under an electoral law that marginalizes the Islamist opposition to maintain a majority of pro-government deputies.
The country is facing a peak in COVID-19 infections at a time of rising popular discontent over worsening economic conditions and curbs on public freedoms under emergency laws.
Jordan's economy is expected to shrink by 6% this year as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic. 

