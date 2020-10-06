UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the previous day, where the number of cases fell just under the 1,000 mark.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 100,794.

The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.

Six new deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 435.

The ministry also said 1,146 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 90,556.

The UAE has a high per capita rate of COVID-19 tests. The country has carried out more than 10 million tests so far, the government statistics authority says.

During its daily inspections, Dubai Economy said it closed a real estate agent’s office and issued fines to eight establishments and a warning to a shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held on the activities of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ras Al-Khaimah to discuss mechanisms for those who violate the coronavirus precautionary measures and to intensify inspection campaigns.

The low-cost Emirati airline, Air Arabia, announced that it will offer free global coronavirus medical cover for all passengers traveling from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia announces free global COVID-19 cover for all passengers traveling from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi! This cover is automatically included with the booking, no additional documents are required. pic.twitter.com/dU4Fn1wlIb — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) October 6, 2020

The insurance is automatically included with the booking, and no additional documents are required, it added.

“The new COVID-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind,” said Adel Al-Ali, the airline’s group chief executive.

Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 676 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 108,268, while the death toll stood at 632 after four new deaths were registered.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 676 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 630 حالة شفاء، و 4 وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 108,268 حالة pic.twitter.com/AKRokqZYfO — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) October 6, 2020

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 834 new cases and five deaths, bringing the death toll to 101,814, with 990 respectively.

In Bahrain, one death was reported, taking the death toll to 262, with 360 new confirmed cases.

Out of 10140 COVID-19 tests carried out on 6 October 2020, 360 new cases have been detected among 101 expatriate workers, 247 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 12 are travel related. There were 673 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 68606 pic.twitter.com/BtrM4QYQBf — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين (@MOH_Bahrain) October 6, 2020

(With Reuters)