UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

A man wearing a protective face mask has his temperature taken outside a corner store, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Al-Quoz industrial district of Dubai, UAE. (File/Reuters)
  • Dubai Economy closed 1 business, issued 4 fines and 2 warnings to others
  • Kuwait records 676 cases and 4 deaths, Oman reports 834 cases and 5 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the previous day, where the number of cases fell just under the 1,000 mark.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 100,794.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.
Six new deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 435.
The ministry also said 1,146 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 90,556.
The UAE has a high per capita rate of COVID-19 tests. The country has carried out more than 10 million tests so far, the government statistics authority says.
During its daily inspections, Dubai Economy said it closed a real estate agent’s office and issued fines to eight establishments and a warning to a shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held on the activities of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ras Al-Khaimah to discuss mechanisms for those who violate the coronavirus precautionary measures and to intensify inspection campaigns.
The low-cost Emirati airline, Air Arabia, announced that it will offer free global coronavirus medical cover for all passengers traveling from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The insurance is automatically included with the booking, and no additional documents are required, it added.
“The new COVID-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind,” said Adel Al-Ali, the airline’s group chief executive.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 676 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 108,268, while the death toll stood at 632 after four new deaths were registered.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 834 new cases and five deaths, bringing the death toll to 101,814, with 990 respectively.

In Bahrain, one death was reported, taking the death toll to 262, with 360 new confirmed cases.

(With Reuters)

UN renews calls for access to Safer as fighting rages in Hodeidah

  • Fighting intensifies for the fifth day as Houthis launch major assaults on government-controlled areas
AL-MUKALLA: The UN has renewed calls for Iran-backed Houthis to allow its experts to visit the decaying Safer tanker in the Red Sea.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Monday the UN was still worried about the tanker, warning any oil spill would cause a major environmental disaster.

“I can tell you that we remain extremely concerned about the oil tanker off the coast of Hodeidah, which is at risk of spilling more than 1.1 million barrels of oil into the Red Sea,” he said at a press conference in New York, adding the UN has sent the Houthis a detailed plan about proposed technical assessment of the tanker. 

“The UN has submitted a comprehensive mission proposal to the de facto authorities, and we are optimistic that this will be quickly approved,” he said, adding: “The UN needs formal approval of the mission in order to begin procuring specialized equipment and making other arrangements.”

Last week, a virtual meeting between the Houthis and UN officials ended in failure. Houthi officials said they blocked the maintenance of the tanker under UN supervision over fears members of the proposed team were “spies” disguised as engineers.

Dujarric demanded the Houthis swiftly comply with the UN demands for inspection, saying the UN team would not arrive at the site until at least two months after receiving Houthi consent. “Based on current market availability of required equipment, we would need up to seven weeks from receipt of approvals until the mission staff could arrive on site with necessary equipment. The sooner the approvals come together, the sooner the work can get started,” Dujarric said.

In Hodeidah province, fighting intensified on Tuesday for the fifth day as the Houthis launched major assaults on government-controlled areas. Heavy explosions rocked the edges of Hodeidah city on Tuesday, as government forces traded heavy fire with the Houthis. 

“The Houthis launched an attack on Tuesday morning on the Joint Forces in Kilo 16 and Al-Sateen street in Hodeidah,” a local military officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Arab News by telephone.

Other local sources described the clashes in Hodeidah this week as the heaviest since late 2018 when the internationally recognized government and the rebels signed the Stockholm Agreement. Fighting has been raging in Hays and Al-Durihimi districts in Hodeidah since Friday, when the Houthis launched an offensive to push out government troops from liberated areas in the provinces. 

Hundreds of Houthis and government troops have been reportedly killed or wounded in the fighting. International experts have warned that stray shells could hit the stranded Safer, causing an explosion as destructive as the recent port blast in Beirut.

