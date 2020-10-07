Tunisia considers curfew to slow second wave of pandemic

UAE reports 1,046 coronavirus infections, one death

DUBAI: The UAE on Wednesday recorded 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 101,840, while the death toll rose to 436.

The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.

However, it has also become the first country, among countries with a population of over one million, where the number of coronavirus tests has exceeded the population, with around 10.4 million tests conducted so far since the pandemic emerged.

The ministry also said 1,154 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 91,710.

Abu Dhabi police said they recorded 1,252 violations against anti-COVID-19 rules that ban or restrict meetings and gatherings.

The organizers were fined 10,000 dirhams and those who attended were fined 5,000 dirhams, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Dubai Economy issued fines to five businesses and warned seven other shops for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.

Meanwhile, Ras Al-Khaimah’s (RAK) Tourism Development Authority claimed it would be the first global destination to provide free coronavirus PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests for international visitors.

#RasAlKhaimah becomes the first destination to provide free Covid-19 PCR tests for international visitors.@RAKTourism

The testing, which will be subsidized by the authority, will be available until the end of the year.

“As travel corridors begin to open up, we will continue to incorporate and implement global best practices into our efforts to safeguard against the spread of the pandemic,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of the authority.

Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 475 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 108,743, while the death toll stood at 639 after seven new deaths were registered.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 475 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 597 حالة شفاء، و 7 وفيات جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 108,743 حالة pic.twitter.com/0JwA1zd30L — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) October 7, 2020

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 1,651 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total to 103,465, with 1,000 respectively.