Jordan to suspend in-school learning amid rise in coronavirus cases

DUBAI: In-school learning in Jordan will be suspended from Friday until further notice, the country’s education minister said.

Complimentary exams for secondary school students however will be held on time, with the exact dates for the tests to be announced sometime next week, chief education official Tayseer Noaimi said in a report from state news agency Petra.

The country reported 1,507 new coronavirus cases overnight, pushing its caseload to 19,000. Most of the confirmed infections came from areas in Amman, Balqa, and Zarqa.

The rise in infections has prompted authorities to impose a nationwide, 48-hour lockdown starting Thursday midnight, and will be a weekly measure until the unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases has been addressed. The army has been called in to ensure the curfew is adhered to.

Jordan is separately enforcing a partial lockdown during the weekdays, which runs from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.

Noaimi meanwhile said international examinations for students will be run according to previously announced schedules, but health and safety measures must be observed in testing halls.

Faculty members were also required to be present in schools on a shift system, so they can rotate from home and in school.